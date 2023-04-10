Prosecutors say Lori Vallow Daybell was motivated by ‘money, power and sex’ as murder trial begins

Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Aug. 16, 2022. Vallow Daybell’s trial began with opening arguments Monday in Boise. She is charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of her two children. | Tony Blakeslee, East Idaho News via Associated Press

The case of Lori Vallow Daybell is one of money, power and sex.

That’s according to prosecutor Lindsey A. Blake, who gave the state of Idaho’s opening argument Monday in the trial of Vallow Daybell, who is charged with conspiracy, murder and grand theft in the deaths of her two children, JJ and Tylee.

But attorneys for Vallow Daybell say it’s a story of unanswered questions.

Vallow Daybell also faces charges in the death of her new husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, whose cause of death was revealed for the first time as prosecutors laid out a map for the case jurors will hear over the next several weeks.

Chad Daybell, who is also charged in the three deaths, has pleaded not guilty and will face a separate trial.

“The defendant Lori Vallow Daybell used money, power and sex, or the promise of those things, to get what she wanted. What she wanted, was money, power and sex,” Blake told the jury. “It didn’t matter what obstacle she had to remove to get what she wanted ... if it was a person, it didn’t matter who.”

Her children, Blake said, were in the way. JJ, a 7-year-old, special needs child, required time, effort and energy. “That took away from what Lori wanted, which was spending time with Chad.”

Tylee, 17, was receiving Social Security benefits from the death of her father — Lori wanted that money, and now Tylee is gone, the prosecutor said.

And Tammy Daybell had a life insurance policy of which Chad Daybell was a beneficiary. “Lori wanted those things,” Blake said.

Tammy Daybell, it was revealed Monday, died by asphyxiation at the hands of another person, the prosecutor told the jury. Chad Daybell originally told police that Tammy Daybell had died in her sleep after she went to sleep with a cough.

Vallow Daybell’s attorney, R. James Archibald, countered with a brief opening argument emphasizing to the jury that they are to consider the specific allegations against his client and no one else.

The publicity that has tainted so many people in the county, state, country, is not evidence, he said.

Story continues

During his statement, Archibald read an alibi filed on Vallow Daybell’s behalf, which claims she was in her own Rexburg apartment with her friends Melanie Gibb, David Warwick “and/or” Chad Daybell when the children were killed in an apartment belonging to her brother, Alex Cox. The statement also asserted that Vallow Daybell was in Hawaii when Tammy Daybell was killed.

Archibald also challenged jurors to consider whether prosecutors have established beyond a reasonable doubt what happened to JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, and what Lori Vallow Daybell’s alleged involvement is.

“You’re here to determine if there even was a conspiracy. Cases, again, can be solved with evidence, they can be solved with a lack of evidence,” he said.

This story will be updated.