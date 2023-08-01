Prosecutors say man charged in hit-and-run crash killing 4-year-old boy tried to ‘conceal evidence’

Prosecutors say Olguens Joseph may have turned himself in for a deadly hit-and-run last month, but they point out he took two weeks to do it, and took steps to conceal his involvement in the crime, which claimed the life of 4-year-old Ivan Pierre.

Joseph is accused of killing Pierre on Wood Street in Hyde Park, on the evening of July 18th. Prosecutors and witnesses say Joseph was speeding that night through a neighborhood in which the speed limit is 25 MPH. Pierre died in front of the family home, just as his mother was returning home from work.

Joseph, who is from Mattapan, was arraigned Tuesday in West Roxbury District Court on four charges which include motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and two charges for operating an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Joseph pleaded ‘not guilty’ to all four charges.

“Make no mistake, we’re here today because of our community,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “Because of the information, we got from caring people that thought enough to speak up for Ivan and report what they knew.”

Those pieces of evidence include surveillance video the night of the hit-and-run, showing a compact, grey Chevy Spark, speeding towards Pierre’s location, and surveillance video from just outside Joseph’s home on Hazleton Street in Mattapan which showed the same car.

The underside of that car later tested positive for human blood.

But that was after Joseph traded the Chevy in for an Acura days after the crash. Prosecutors said his explanation was that the Chevy was too small for his family.

Joseph’s court-appointed attorney, Winston Kendall, argued for a low bail, pointing out his client had no criminal record and had turned himself into the police.

Kendall also disputed the prosecution’s contention that Joseph hid or altered evidence.

“The prosecution’s theory, what they want you to believe, is that my client committed a crime and tried to conceal himself and conceal information,” Kendall said.

The judge sided with the state on the matter of bail, setting it at $15,000, a sum Kendall said his client can’t come up with.

Pierre’s family was in court but did not speak with the media. A man who said he was Joseph’s cousin, called him a ‘very nice person’ but offered only a lukewarm defense.

“I can’t say he did and I can’t say he didn’t,” said Marc Josenun. “I don’t know. That’s a question for him, not me.”

Joseph will next be in court on August 30th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

