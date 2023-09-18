Prosecutors: Man made threats against Mel Tucker, player after Michigan tunnel fight

EAST LANSING — An Arizona man faces four charges after prosecutors said he made threats against Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker and a player following last season's game against the University of Michigan that ended with a melee in the Lloyd Carr tunnel.

Thomas Seros, 25, of Surprise, Arizona, pleaded not guilty in August to the misdemeanor charges, according to court records. A plea hearing is for October in East Lansing district court.

Seros used an electronic device with the intent to "terrorize, frighten, intimate, threaten, harass" Tucker and Angelo Grose, now a senior defensive back for the Spartans, court records show.

Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney John Dewane said Seros was charged for allegedly sending racially motivated threats to their accounts on X, the website formally known as Twitter. He declined to comment further or answer additional questions, citing the ongoing prosecution.

Patrick O'Keefe, a Lansing area defense attorney, declined to comment on the charges, but added that his client maintains the presumption of innocence at this stage in the case.

Matt Larson, a spokesperson for the MSU athletic department, did not return a message seeking comment. And neither did Jennifer Belveal, the attorney for Tucker, who is currently suspended without pay while a university sexual harassment investigation plays out.

The charging documents indicate Seros made the threats "on or about" Oct. 30, 2022 — the day MSU lost 29-7 in Ann Arbor, a game that preceded a postgame fight between between a group of MSU and U-M players in a stadium tunnel.

Dewane's office charged him with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, all misdemeanors. He faces up to a year in jail and fines if convicted as charged.

Seven MSU football players faced criminal charges over the fight and the Big Ten Conference fined the university $100,000.

Tucker, whom the university hired in 2020 and signed to a long-term contract extension the following year, is currently suspended without pay following a USA Today story that detailed the sexual harassment complaint filed against him in late December.

Brenda Tracy, a prominent national advocate for abuse survivors, reported to the university that Tucker subjected her to unwanted phone sex in April 2022.

Tucker has denied sexually harassing Tracy, saying they had a consensual intimate relationship.

The investigation into Tucker's behavior remains ongoing.

A hearing is scheduled for early October, when an outside attorney hired by the university will decide whether Tucker violated university policy. An official sanction or punishment could then follow that determination.

