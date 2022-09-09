Prosecutors: Man pleads guilty to dragging woman's body outside NKY apartment

A man has admitted to dragging and leaving a woman's body outside of an apartment building in Northern Kentucky, prosecutors say.

Lee Scalf, 42, of Covington, pleaded guilty Thursday to abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders confirmed in an email to The Enquirer.

Sanders said both charges are punishable by one to five years in prison, though prosecutors are recommending a five-year sentence.

Officers were called around 9:40 a.m. on April 2 to the 600 block of West Seventh Street in Covington for a report of a person lying in a yard, police said.

Police arrived to find 59-year-old Judy Bell, of Covington, dead on the ground outside the apartment building, a criminal complaint states.

She had blood on her face, police said, with blood and drag marks trailing from Bell's body to one of the apartments.

Police say a witness saw Scalf drag the woman out of the building. Scalf then fled, leaving Bell in the yard, after a witness said they were calling 911, the complaint states.

Two small children, who were entering another apartment, were also present as the incident played out, the complaint states.

Investigators later interviewed and arrested Scalf, police said. He admitted to removing Bell from the apartment without calling 911 because he didn't want anyone to think he killed her.

Scalf claimed Bell's death was drug related, the complaint states, though police found no narcotics or paraphernalia during a search of the apartment.

Scalf's attorney was not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.

Court records show a sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man pleads guilty to dragging woman's body outside NKY apartment