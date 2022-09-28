Prosecutors say man raped, shared drugs with 15-year-old special education student

A $500,000 nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a 58-year-old Covington man who has been charged with raping a 15-year-old special education student.

Prosecutors said that between Aug. 7 and Sept. 14, Michael Wearmouth had sex with the girl, who had suffered a traumatic brain injury during a car crash.

The victim’s father said that because of this brain injury, his daughter’s intellectual development is at a fifth-grade level and she is in special education classes.

Investigators said the girl’s father and others repeatedly told Wearmouth to stop communicating with the girl, but Wearmouth refused and kept talking to her through social media.

Prosecutors said that on numerous occasions, Wearmouth picked up the victim and drove her to his Covington home, where he gave her methamphetamine and marijuana in exchange for sex, court documents said.

“It is the State’s understanding that the defendant is currently employed by the City of Maple Valley as a Little League umpire,” charging documents said.

“I noted while conducting open source information gathering on Michael’s social media accounts that he is a little league baseball umpire and an umpire for the city of Maple Valley as well, and may have access to children through his employment,” a King County Sheriff’s Office detective wrote in probable cause documents.

Though Wearmouth’s whereabouts are not currently known, prosecutors have requested that his bail be set at $500,000. He is known to frequent King and Pierce counties, primarily the Covington and Maple Valley areas.

He is charged with third-degree child rape, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, commercial sexual abuse of a minor and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

In 1997, Wearmouth was convicted of felony harassment. Charging documents in that case said it was originally filed as second-degree assault “for an incident where he menaced a woman with a knife.”