Prosecutors: Man shoots, kills someone trying to steal his car; now charged with murder

A south King County man has now been charged with first-degree murder for a homicide that happened last October in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood.

Seattle police arrested 45-year-old Aaron Javan Mitchell last week after tracking him down to his girlfriend’s home in Federal Way.

Prosecutors said he took, “extraordinary steps” to evade capture.

Last fall, investigators say Mitchell reacted to two people trying to steal his car -- by chasing the two in another vehicle -- then repeatedly firing a handgun at them, as they sped through Seattle neighborhoods.

He disabled their car and then got out of his car and shot both victims, said investigators.

One man, 27-year-old Joshua Blackwood, died. Court documents said he was shot in the back and pistol-whipped in the head.

Another 53-year-old man was shot but survived.

Detectives said the car Mitchell was driving to chase the two men was found less than 24 hours later in Auburn and was “torched nearly beyond recognition.”

After the murder, Mitchell never returned to his apartment and instead had his girlfriend clear out the space, said court documents. He also didn’t show up to meetings where he was expected.

Detectives finally got a court order to ping his girlfriend’s cell phone location and found them at a home in Federal Way. Both were arrested.

Mitchell is charged with one count of 1st-degree murder, and 1 count of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors requested his bail be set at 3 million dollars.



