Prosecutors: Man shot, wounded by Boise police officer had a gun, threatened to use it

The 25-year-old man shot and injured by a Boise Police officer last week “display(ed) and/or threaten(ed) to use a firearm” prior to the officer firing his weapon, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Jonathan Manee was charged with aggravated assault on certain law enforcement personnel and the use of a firearm during the commission of crime, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Statesman requested the body camera footage and police reports regarding the shooting, but the request was denied by the Boise Police Department, which cited multiple reasons, including the investigation still being open and personal information.

On Feb. 22, Manee was seen blocking the road on Fairview Avenue between North Liberty and North Hartman streets with a vehicle, and he was attempting to flag down other drivers, according to witnesses.

Police responded at 9:46 a.m. After a “brief interaction,” an officer who had arrived — identified as Cody Evans, a 15-year police veteran — shot and wounded the man, according to police.

This is the first confirmation that Manee was in possession of gun since the shooting; police previously had said that he had a deadly weapon. Multiple requests for comment by the Statesman to confirm what kind of weapon Manee possessed resulted in no specific remarks on that matter by BPD.

The incident is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency. This is a routine procedure. Evans also was placed on paid leave, which is standard procedure.

This was the first shooting involving Boise Police in 2022. The department was involved in five shootings in 2021.

Manee’s bond has been set at $200,000, according to online court records. And as of Thursday he was still in custody at the Ada County Jail, those records showed.

His next court appearance is at 8:30 a.m. March 11, according to online records.