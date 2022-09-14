Prosecutors: Man in skeleton costume wielded gun

Derrick Perkins, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·2 min read

Sep. 14—A Kalispell man is behind bars for allegedly pulling out what looked like a handgun after being asked to leave a basketball court on Financial Drive over the weekend.

Prosecutors filed a single count of assault with a weapon against Romano Corbitt, 31, following his arrest at his Sixth Avenue West home on Sept. 10. He remains held in the county jail with bail set at $50,000.

Authorities began looking for Corbitt after receiving a report of a disturbance at about 7:06 p.m. The caller described a disorderly man in a skeleton costume hanging outside a Financial Drive apartment complex. Midway through the conversation, according to court documents, the caller became "frantic."

The man was riding a motorcycle toward her while welding a handgun, she told authorities.

He was gone by the time Kalispell Police officers arrived, but witnesses provided the motorcycle's license plate. Investigators also spoke with the original caller, who said the man, later identified as Corbitt, acted "belligerently" and was talking to himself while playing basketball on the complex's court, court documents said.

The caller's husband approached Corbitt and asked him to leave. Corbitt responded by grabbing a bag and referring ominously to its contents before heading to his motorcycle, court documents said.

Approaching a group gathered there, he "brandished what appeared to be a hand gun," according to court documents.

"I should kill you," he allegedly told one of the onlookers.

Using the license plate information, investigators tracked down Corbitt's address. With authorities at his door, Corbitt allegedly admitted to his role in the confrontation, but said he used a BB gun.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered a handgun, motorcycle, skeleton costume and two BB guns, court documents said.

Corbitt faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of $50,000 for felony assault with a weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 27.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel to roll out adapted COVID booster this month, official says

    Israel will offer the updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech (22UAy.DE) designed to combat the Omicron BA.4/5 subvariants by the end of September, a senior health official said on Wednesday. Israel's coronavirus task force chief Salman Zarka urged those in risk groups to take the booster along with a flu shot, though anyone above the age of 12 and at least three months from a previous shot or COVID-19 illness would be eligible. "We have been preparing for a while for winter and looking at the possibility of two illness waves in the country, flu and coronavirus, two waves we have seen elsewhere in the world," Zarka told reporters.

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

    Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • Man who crushed officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

    Two other men were also convicted in the bench trial on multiple felony charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.

  • FBI Agent Offers Devastatingly Emotional Testimony At Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Trial

    Bill Aldenberg responded to the shooting at Sandy Hook and witnessed the devastation firsthand. He was harassed by conspiracy theorists for years after.

  • Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

    Rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant, might have been targeted for his jewelry after his girlfriend tagged their location on Instagram, a report says.

  • Loyola University Student Created 'The Safety Pouch' To Fight Against Police Brutality During Traffic Stops

    A junior at Loyola University in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start of the school year as he nationally launches his latest invention, the Safety Pouch.

  • Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate

    Aadrina Smith, a substitute teacher at a Louisiana school, is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Woman testifies against man accused in 2 overdose deaths and 1 rape, says she woke up drugged

    It was the weekend before Memorial Day last year when a Virginia Beach woman went barhopping with several friends. The group eventually ended up at Seaside Raw Bar at the Oceanfront, the woman testified in Norfolk Circuit Court Tuesday. The last thing she remembers from that night was sitting at a table, talking with her friends, she said. The next morning, she woke up feeling extremely sick, ...

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • Family of Colorado man shot by police wants accountability

    Police who shot a 22-year-old Colorado man after he called 911 for roadside assistance escalated the situation, needlessly leading to his death, the man's relatives said in a tearful news conference Tuesday in which they called for accountability. After Christian Glass' June 11 death in the small mountain town of Silver Plume west of Denver, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's office issued a news release saying that Glass was shot after he became “argumentative and uncooperative” and tried to stab an officer when police broke a car window to grab him. “Christian was experiencing a crisis, and he called 911 for help,” said the parents' attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, “and yet these officers busted out Christian’s window, shot him six times with bean bag rounds, Tased him multiple times from two Tasers, and then shot him five times.”

  • Sister of hero Newtown teacher says even a longtime classmate questioned whether she was a crisis actor after Alex Jones started spreading lies the shooting was a government hoax

    A Sandy Hook first responder and several victims' families sued Jones over spreading lies that the shooting was a hoax.

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…

  • Judge Removes Democratic Prosecutor from Case of Loudoun Father Whose Daughter Was Raped in School

    A judge removed a Loudoun County attorney from a case after an appeal from a father whose daughter was raped at a Virginia high school.