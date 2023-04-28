Prosecutors: Mass. guardsman charged in documents leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’

The 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National guardsman charged with leaking highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war had a collection of weapons and posted on social media that he would kill a “ton of people,” prosecutors said Thursday as a federal judge weighed whether he should be freed before trial.

Jack Teixeira, of Dighton, appeared in federal court in Worcester for a detention hearing, but the judge overseeing the case didn’t make an immediate decision on whether he should be kept in custody until trial or released to home confinement.

Teixeira, who was based at Joint Base Cape Cod, is charged with removing or transmitting classified national defense information, a crime under the Espionage Act. Investigators alleged that he shared documents about top national security issues in a Discord chat room.

Court filings released ahead of his hearing raised serious concerns about how Teixeira was able to acquire an arsenal of weaponry, why he had such high-security clearance, and who allowed him access to the documents in question.

In the documents, prosecutors wrote that Teixeira also owned multiple guns and that he repeatedly had “detailed and troubling discussions about violence and murder” on Discord. Prosecutors also released images of evidence recovered when FBI agents swarmed his home earlier this month, including a smashed laptop, tablet, and Xbox gaming console.

During the hearing, Teixeira’s lawyers argued that the United States government has yet to allege that he intended for the leaked documents to be widely disseminated.

“Somebody under the age of 30 has no idea that when they put something on the internet it could end up anywhere in this world?” the judge asked. “Seriously?”

Prosecutors maintained that Teixeira is a risk to national security and a serious flight risk. They also highlighted social media posts made by Teixeira, claiming in November that he would “kill a (expletive) ton of people” if he had his way because it would be “culling the weak-minded.”

Story continues

“It would be all too easy for him to further disseminate classified information and would create the unacceptable risk that he would flee the U.S. and take refuge with a foreign adversary to avoid the reach of the U.S. law,” prosecutors wrote in a filing.

Teixeira’s father, the lone family member who appeared in court for the hearing, told the judge that he would responsibly look after his son while awaiting trial.

The judge didn’t issue a timeline as to when he would make a decision on Teixeira’s future.

Jack Teixeira (via Facebook)

Security guards walk the by the entrance to the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, in Boston on April 14, 2023. Jack Teixeira, 21, an employee of the U.S. Air Force National Guard, was due to appear at the federal court on Friday, authorities said, after he was arrested o suspicion of leaking a trove of sensitive U.S. government secrets.

The FBI on Thursday arrested Jack Teixeira in connection with the leak of dozens of highly classified documents that, among other things, showed just how much the United States is able to conduct surveillance on Russia.

