Prosecutors may seek dismissal of charges against Nogales rancher accused of murder

NOGALES — Prosecutors may seek to temporarily dismiss the charges against the Nogales-area rancher accused of murder if a crucial state witness does not testify during the trial in three weeks.

Kimberly Hunley, chief deputy Santa Cruz County attorney, signaled the possibility Wednesday during a hearing in Santa Cruz County Superior Court in Nogales. The witness in their case is needed to testify against George Alan Kelly during the trial that is set to begin Sept. 6.

The anonymous witness, identified only by his initials D.R.R., gave a dramatic testimony during a preliminary hearing in February, when he reenacted how he allegedly saw Kelly shoot and kill Gabriel Cuen Buitimea on Jan. 30. It was later revealed that D.R.R. previously had pleaded guilty to smuggling cannabis across the Arizona-Mexico border in 2015.

D.R.R. is now reluctant to testify, despite efforts from prosecutors to get him into the courtroom.

Kelly is facing one count of second-degree murder and only one count of aggravated assault. Prosecutors asked to dismiss a second assault count because they couldn’t locate the second witness, who is living in Mexico, to get them to testify.

Charges against Kelly have dwindled since the state first brought the case against him in the days after Buitimea’s body was found on Kelly’s nearly 170-acre Kino Springs property. Kelly is accused of shooting and killing Buitimea in the back as he ran for his life.

Kelly was initially charged with one count of first-degree murder until the charge was changed to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Judge Thomas Fink denied Wednesday the state’s motion to continue the trial to a later date. Prosecutors argued that they needed more time to vet, interview and brief expert witnesses brought forward by the defense.

Prosecutors argued that the defense disclosed the witnesses too late and close to the trial date.

Wednesday’s hearing was scheduled to hear arguments on a state motion about whether or not to admit evidence into trial. The evidence included numerous text messages that Kelly exchanged with his son and his male friend that referred to “mowing down migrants at a large clip,” among other inflammatory statements.

Fink ruled to exclude the text messages from trial, arguing that jurors would give “undue weight” to the texts and draw strong opinions about Kelly. Fink characterized the text messages as a “very off-hand, informal” manner of communication.

“(Kelly) is not giving a lecture on the border to the Brookings Institution. He was talking to some other guy,” Fink said.

Kelly said in text messages that he put 27 migrants in the ground where they were “growing daisies,” court documents show. Kelly said he dealt with 33 migrants with his AK-47, which was “hot!,” per court documents.

Hunley argued that Kelly’s text messages displayed his animosity toward migrants and said that he “fantasized about violent confrontations” with them. The messages establish Kelly’s motive, intent, knowledge, opportunity, state of mind and lack of mistake or accident when he allegedly killed Buitimea, Hunley said.

“(Kelly) believed that he had the right to just shoot at migrants who were on his property,” Hunley said during Wednesday’s hearing. “His texts show that he attempted to violently resist any migration through his land with illegal and deadly force.”

Kelly’s attorney Brenna Larkin argued during Wednesday’s hearing that the texts were only “off-color comments” and “guy talk” between two male friends who talked “a lot of B.S.” The messages had were sent with a “sarcastic sense of humor” and were “intentionally outrageous,” Larkin said.

“What’s happening here is an attempt by the state to fish for a motive and to try to smear Mr. Kelly,” Larkin said. “Mr. Kelly is not somebody who is running around trying to provoke violent encounters with immigrants and he’s not somebody who hates illegals.”

Kelly texted his son Matt that he had encountered 33 drug runners that week and sent a photo of carpet shoes that migrants sometimes use to avoid being tracked.

“AK 47 HOT. WANNA B BACKUP?” Kelly said in the text message shown in court documents.

Kelly’s son responded by saying, “nope. Be careful.”

“CAREFUL IS NOT AN OPTION. IT IS EITHER FIGHT OR RUN AND IM TO OLD TO RUN,” Kelly wrote back.

Kelly goes on to state that his wife, Wanda, is also locked and loaded.

Fink allowed evidence about Kelly patrolling his property with his AK-47 to be admitted into the trial as well as evidence that Kelly reportedly hid the AK-47 behind his bedroom door with clothing over it after the alleged crime.

Fink ruled to include nine fresh bullet casings found near Kelly’s house into evidence while excluding old weathered casings from being admitted.

A hearing is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 21 to continue hearing arguments in remaining motions. Jury selection for trial is scheduled for noon Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Opening statements are slated to begin on the afternoon of Sept. 7.

