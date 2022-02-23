Prosecutors say Michigan school shooting suspect should remain in adult jail





Prosecutors are urging for the teen accused of fatally shooting four students at a Michigan high school last year to remain in adult jail, arguing he has a "calculated mind" and is "fascinated with violence," NBC News reported.

Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Collins argued in court on Tuesday that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley should remain in adult jail ahead of his trial, saying it would be "contrary to the rehabilitation of those at Children's Village" if he were to be transferred to the juvenile facility, which his defense team has requested, the network noted.

Collins claimed Crumbley had "a deeper and more calculated mind than any other 15-year-old" and "he's fascinated with violence," according to NBC News. The Michigan prosecutor also claimed that Crumbley enjoyed receiving mail from those following the case, including women who have reached out to him.

But an attorney for Crumbley, Paulette Loftin, argued in court that Crumbley should be allowed to transfer to Children's Village from Oakland County jail given that he has no previous disciplinary record at school or criminal record, the network reported.

She said that in jail, he is no longer under "constant watch" and added that "the jail is not equipped with handling juveniles."

Loftin said that if Crumbley moved to the juvenile facility, they could do a better job to monitor the mail he is receiving, noting "these are emails from strangers all around the world," according to NBC News.

The development comes as Crumbley faces two dozen charges in connection with a shooting at a high school in Michigan that took place in November, leaving four students dead and seven others injured. Crumbley's parents are also facing four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.

Crumbley and his parents have pleaded not guilty to the charges.