Prosecutors missed deadline in Jan. 6 riot case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oct. 25—Federal prosecutors asked for an extra two weeks to figure out how long it will take to get the bulk of the evidence in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to the attorneys for those who have been charged, including a Thomasville woman.

Judge Amit Mehta of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to file information by last Friday saying when that could be accomplished. He had expressed frustration during a hearing Oct. 14 involving members of the Oath Keepers militia group — one of whom is Laura Lee Steele of Thomasville — that defense attorneys still don't have most of the evidence involved and don't know how much there will be to review.

Mehta filed an order Monday extending the deadline to Nov. 5 after the Justice Department filed a document asking for the extension.

The Justice document said that a database for all video evidence, called evidence.com, has been constructed, and the Federal Public Defender's office is distributing information to defense attorneys about how to use it.

The database so far contains nearly 17,000 files of closed-circuit video footage, totaling about 4,800 hours, and nearly 1,700 files of police body-worn camera videos, totaling about 1,600 hours, the document said.

A separate database of documents, called Relativity, so far contains more than 110,000 Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police and FBI records. The document gave no indication that information for accessing Relativity was already being shared, saying only, "We can provide more specific information about when the information in the Government's Relativity database will be fully transferred ... by November 5, 2021."

Mehta also ordered last month that the government expedite the ability for defense attorneys to review evidence with clients who are being held in federal custody.

The Justice document indicated that information about technological needs to do that is scheduled to be shared this week.

Although Mehta issued his order in the Oath Keepers case, judges over other Jan. 6 cases have expressed similar frustrations.

Mehta said at the Oct. 14 hearing he doesn't intend to let continued delays in turning over evidence push the first trial date in the Oath Keepers case past mid-April because the defendants, particularly those still held behind bars, have a constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. CDC extends conditional sailing order for cruises to January next year

    The order, issued last October, mandated testing and some additional safeguards for crew members as part of a framework for a phased resumption of cruises. The public health agency said the extension includes minor changes and when the order is lifted it will shift to a "voluntary program" and work alongside ship operators to control COVID-19 numbers aboard cruise ships. The CDC had in May initiated a key step for the eventual resumption of U.S. cruise industry operations by issuing new technical instructions.

  • Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House's urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that Biden has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month.

  • SPAC linked to Trump social media venture edges lower as short seller targets

    Digital World Acquisition, a Miami-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), fell 10.98%, its first declining session since announcing Wednesday it would merge with Trump's media company to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Earlier on Monday, short seller Iceberg Research tweeted https://twitter.com/IcebergResear/status/1452699920641650690 it was betting against the company’s shares.

  • How zoos persuade animals to get the coronavirus vaccine. (M&Ms and ice cream help.)

    Just like 189 million Americans, Molly the tiger is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This summer, 16-year-old Molly was one of several tigers and more than 50 animals at the Oakland Zoo that received at least one dose of a vaccine made by the New Jersey-based company Zoetis. Unlike some humans, she didn't hesitate when it came time to get her shot. A keeper gave a verbal command, and she slinked up to the enclosure's fence, offering her hip for the jab. After a few warm-up pokes, a vete

  • Big Ten Power Rankings: MSU remains near top of league as others climb, fall

    See where Michigan State lands in our updated weekly power rankings

  • Orthodox patriarch praises Biden after meeting

    Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians, resumed a busy American visit Monday after an overnight hospital stay, meeting with President Joe Biden after earlier meetings with the Turkish ambassador and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We cannot allow any short sighted political agendas to interfere with our relationships, that are through, and in, Christ Jesus, the Lord and Savior of the world.”

  • Senate confirms Latina voting expert Myrna Pérez as federal appeals judge

    The Senate confirmed voting rights advocate Myrna Pérez as a judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the only Latino on the court.

  • Terraform Labs CEO: We're at an important time in crypto and traditional finance

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance's Zack Guzman, Terraform Labs Co-Founder Do Kwon explains why this is a crucial time in crypto, noting efforts to create a "decentralized economy."

  • Florida’s top health official refuses to wear mask, is told to leave meeting

    Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed.

  • Letters to the Editor: It isn't just voting rights. The filibuster stands in the way of everything

    The Senate is where all good ideas go to die, from climate change action to healthcare reform. The latest casualty: voting rights.

  • Girls learn early that they don't have much of a place in politics

    As they grow older, girls increasingly see political leadership as a “man’s world.” Bos, Angie et alIn the United States, women express less interest in politics and run for political office at lower rates than men. These gaps threaten democracy because they distort representation: Women make up 26.7% of members of Congress and 31% of state legislators, despite making up 50.8% of the population. Imbalances like this threaten core values of representational democracy like fairness, inclusion and

  • DeSantis wants to give $5K bonuses to unvaccinated police officers

    "Nobody should lose their job based off these injections," DeSantis told Fox News.

  • Ohio files lawsuit against Biden over reversal of Trump-era abortion referral ban

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration Monday over a Trump-era ban on abortion referrals that President Biden overturned earlier this month. The big picture: The lawsuit aims to reinstate two measures included in the 2019 legislation that required federally funded family planning clinics to be "financially independent of abortion clinics," and refrain from referring patients for abortions. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Climate Protesters Arrested After Blocking New York's FDR Drive During Morning Rush Hour

    At least 13 climate protesters were arrested after blocking New York’s FDR Drive during morning rush hour on October 25, in demonstrations calling for stronger action on climate change.All northbound lanes were blocked by the Extinction Rebellion protest, prompting New York police to ask motorists to expect delays and seek alternate routes. A similar protest blocked traffic on the West Side Highway the same morning.“Dear commuters: we are interrupting traffic this morning not to annoy you, but to force the public to confront the true dangers of unchecked climate change. If we do not act today, if [President Joe Biden] does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100,” Extinction Rebellion said in a Twitter post.This drone video taken by Jarrett Robertson shows the protesters standing in front of traffic holding a banner reading “Our House is on Fire”. Credit: Jarrett Robertson via Storyful

  • DeSantis touts $5,000 bonuses for unvaccinated police officers who relocated to Florida

    Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans Sunday to "hopefully sign" legislation to provide a $5,000 bonus to police officers who relocate to Florida in order to avoid COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Why it matters: The governor's pledge during an appearance on Fox News comes amid escalating tensions with the Biden administration over its upcoming vaccine requirement for federal workers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: DeSanti

  • Fab Four of July acquisitions lead Braves to World Series

    Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Richard Rodriguez proved to be just what the Braves needed to turn their season around and punch a ticket to the World Series.

  • ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Immigration continues to be contentious matter

    I don’t have the answer to the immigration issue. I do believe that the international strategy for immigration has to be rethought.

  • Trey Kukuk breaks Orange County record with 615 passing yards

    California high school QB Trey Kukuk threw for 615 passing yards in a wild game that set an Orange County record.

  • Warriors' Nemanja Bjelica says Sacramento return not 'like a regular game'

    Warriors forward Nemanja Bjelica opened up about his time with the Kings, and will have a hard time holding back the emotions Sunday.

  • Climate change group blocks drivers in NYC

    They might care about the environment, but their regard for fellow humans is questionable.