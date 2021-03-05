Prosecutors move to dismiss charges against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend

Kentucky prosecutors are moving to permanently dismiss criminal charges against Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, after nearly a year of legal battles. Walker will be unable to be recharged for the crimes if the judge grants the request in the motion from the Commonwealth Attorney for Jefferson County, which will be presented on March 8.

Walker was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer after opening fire and wounding Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly last March during a raid at Taylor's apartment. Officers were looking for an ex-boyfriend of Taylor's and entered the apartment in search of illegal drugs. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician with no criminal record, was fatally shot during the raid.

Walker said he initially believed the incident was a home invasion, and his lawyers say he acted in self-defense. He was jailed after the incident and ultimately filed a lawsuit over his arrest last September. In October, Mattingly filed a lawsuit against Walker for emotional distress, assault and battery.

The charges against Walker were dropped last May, but they were dropped without prejudice — meaning he could face the same charges again. Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said at the time that more investigation was necessary and cautioned that Walker's case could be presented before a grand jury a second time.

Breonna Taylor and Kenneth Walker appear in an undated photo.

But in the motion filed this week, prosecutors said investigations "into this matter have concluded and no new information relevant to the charges against (Walker) in this matter has been brought to the Commonwealth's attention."

Walker's attorney, Steve Romines, told CBS News his client was relieved by the news.

"After the worst year of [Walker's] life, prosecutors have finally acknowledged that he did nothing wrong and acted in self-defense," Romines said. "He looks forward to continuing the fight to hold the real wrongdoers accountable for the harm that they've caused. Both he, individually, and our community, as a whole, cannot begin the process of healing until that happens."

