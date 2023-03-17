Prosecutors say Muncie man's fatal shooting justified after stalking, threats

MUNCIE, Ind. — Prosecutors said a Muncie man had threatened and stalked members of a southside family before he was fatally shot outside their home.

Daniel Eugene Dunsmore, 56, died last Oct. 24 after he was shot in the 1900 block of West Memorial Drive.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman in recent days released a report on the homicide, and said he had determined the fatal shooting was 'legally justifiable in that the shooter acted in self-defense."

Hoffman also said "no criminal charges will be filed and this investigation is now closed."

According to the report, compiled by Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez, a 53-year-old Muncie man called 911 dispatchers and reported he had shot Dunsmore outside the caller's home.

"Danny Dunsmore just attacked my two sons and I shot him," the man told dispatchers. He maintained he was was "trying to get him off my kids," but did not intend to hurt Dunsmore.

Officers found the mortally wounded Dunsmore, who had been shot in the chest, in his Dodge minivan, which had been parked "in the roadway" on Memorial Drive. A handgun, "loaded with 15 live rounds of 9mm ammunition," was in a holster on the Muncie man's hip.

Dunsmore was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Greenway confrontation

According to Ramirez's report, Dunsmore and the family living along West Memorial Drive had "a significant history of problems and turmoil."

The wife and mother in the household had reportedly been involved in a relationship with Dunsmore several years earlier, during a period she was estranged from her husband.

In the wake of the shooting, that woman and her husband, and three of their children, said Dunsmore had been "stalking the family and their home, including driving around the residence and looking in their windows."

In July 2017, Dunsmore confronted the husband and wife on the Cardinal Greenway and reportedly threatened them with a knife, As a result of those allegations, the Muncie man in May 2018 pleaded guilty to intimidation, a felony that was later reduced to misdemeanor status.

His conviction resulted in a 30-month suspended sentence and a $1 fine.

It also failed to end his harassment of the family, they told police.

A fatal encounter

The couple's 17-year-old son told police the Muncie man had pointed a handgun at him on Easter 2022.

And he said during an angry phone conversation on Oct. 23, Dunsmore told him he intended to shoot everyone in the family's home.

Late that evening, the family — and a neighbor — said Dunsmore was driving his minivan "loudly" and repeatedly circling the block to drive past their home.

That prompted the couple's 18-year-old son to go outside and confront the Muncie man.

Dunsmore abruptly parked his van — in the traffic lanes on four-lane Memorial Drive, police said — left the vehicle and exchanged punches with the teenager, who would tell police he believed the Muncie man was trying to pull his handgun from its holster.

Dunsmore reportedly was choking the 18-year-old, clutching the teen's throat, when the youth's younger brother tried to intervene,

Their father — who had observed some of what was unfolding outside his home with a surveillance camera — came outside armed with his own 9mm handgun, and ordered Dunsmore to leave his sons alone and to get off of their property.

Dunsmore reportedly responded that he intended to "kill all of you sons of b----s."

The father said he raised his gun and fired a single shot, maintaining he feared Dunsmore would kill him or his children.

"I had no intention of hurting this man, but he's not going to hurt my son," he told police.

'A genuine fear'

At that point the wounded Dunsmore returned to his vehicle, where he collapsed, and the family members went inside, where the father called 911.

The father maintained he had not intended to kill his family's antagonist. Police said the man became emotional and vomited after being told that Dunsmore had died.

"If I wanted him dead, I would have shot him more than once," he said.

A pathologist would determine the bullet had entered Dunsmore's upper right chest and exited his upper left back, in the process fracturing ribs and striking the victim's aorta and one of his lungs.

In the conclusion of his report — submitted to Hoffman and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig — Ramirez wrote that evidence was not sufficient "to rebut a claim of self-defense."

"There appears to be no doubt the entire... family (had) a genuine fear of Dunsmore," he added.

"While threats alone are not sufficient to justify the use of deadly force, they certainly appear to have significance given the totality of the facts and circumstances in this case."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

