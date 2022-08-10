Prosecutors: Murder suspect shot victim as she charged at him

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Cayla Moore pushed and shoved Randall Chamberlain's wife, Ashley, and when Chamberlain told Moore to keep her hands off his wife, Moore charged him, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.

Moore ran at Chamberlain, raising her hand towards him, and Chamberlain fired one shot from a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol, according to the affidavit.

"You actually f****** shot me. I can't believe you actually did it," Moore said after she was mortally wounded, witnesses told police, according to the affidavit that accompanied one charge of murder against Chamberlain, 21.

Moore walked through a door at the side of a red garage where she and four others, including Chamberlain and his wife, argued. She collapsed just as she got outside, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Earlier:Monticello man held in homicide investigation

Two witnesses called 911 after Moore was shot, and Chamberlain and another man tried to give her First Aid until paramedics arrived, according to the affidavit.

Moore, 30, of Rockville, was rushed to IU Health White Memorial Hospital, where she died from her wound, according to White County Sheriff's Office.

The bullet that killed Moore entered her upper left chest, according to White County Coroner Tony Dievel. The probable cause affidavit indicates the bullet damaged Moore's heart and spleen and was removed from her body during Monday's autopsy.

Moore and the four witnesses argued inside a red garage-like building that is on the north side of a gravel drive at the home in the 4400 block of North West Shafer Drive in Monticello, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Moore had been asked to move out. As she gathered her things, she accused one of the people with whom she shared the building of stealing her property, according to the affidavit. The person then accused Moore of being the thief, and she became angry, beginning the shoving match that ended with her shooting, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

More:15-year-old suspected of shooting a car at Pheasant Run Apartments

Chamberlain has been jailed since the 7:19 p.m. Sunday shooting, and a formal charge of murder was filed Tuesday and appeared online on Wednesday morning.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Prosecutors: Monticello murder suspect shot victim as she ran at him