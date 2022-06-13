Prosecutors: No charges against man who shot daughter’s boyfriend in St. Paul; they can’t ‘disprove’ self-defense

Prosecutors will not charge a man who reported that he shot his daughter’s boyfriend when the man broke into their St. Paul residence in Hamline-Midway.

Kaleef L. Barnes, of St. Paul, died in the 1200 block of Hewitt Avenue early April 4.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office reviewed the case and “declined to file charges … as we were unable to disprove a self-defense claim,” spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said in a statement Monday.

A 56-year-old man told police that Barnes kicked in the front door of their apartment and threatened his daughter, a police spokesperson said at the time. The man reported he had shot Barnes.

Barnes was previously charged with assault against the man and his daughter, and there were domestic assault warrants out for his arrest, according to court records.

