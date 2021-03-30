Prosecutors: No criminal charges to be brought in connection with Memorial fundraisers

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·2 min read

Mar. 30—No one will be prosecuted in connection with financial mismanagement and irregularities uncovered in an audit of Memorial High School athletics fundraisers, according to the Hillsborough County Attorney's Office.

Shawn Sweeney, the first assistant in the County Attorney's Manchester office, said prosecutors under former County Attorney Michael Conlon made the decision not to charge anyone. He said Manchester police turned the case over to Conlon's office more than a year ago.

"The evidence contained in the file just didn't add up (to getting a conviction)," Sweeney said.

In 2018, Manchester police began investigating fundraising activities associated with Manchester Memorial High School athletics, especially the football program.

The investigation began after a forensic audit determined that $11,000 could not be accounted for, according to previous news accounts.

The audit uncovered sloppy record-keeping and cash-handling, unapproved fundraisers, unsanctioned rewards for top fundraising athletes, and the possibility that proceeds were diverted for personal use.

Last week, Manchester police said the investigation was ongoing and in the hands of the Hillsborough County Attorney.

But Sweeney said the case has been closed for lack of enough evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. He would not name any potential defendants.

"If we're not prosecuting them, then we are certainly not going to publicize their names," Sweeney said.

Sweeney said no cases were presented to a grand jury for indictment.

He stressed that former Memorial athletic coordinator Ray Connolly was never the subject of the investigation. Connolly, a Memorial social studies teacher, initially alerted school officials to problems with the fundraisers.

But he was later terminated as athletic coordinator and came under suspicion in the school community, his union president has said.

Late last year, Connolly won his case against the Manchester School District, and an arbitrator ordered that he be awarded back pay and be allowed to return to his job this fall. Connolly has announced his resignation from Memorial.

Conlon, county attorney in 2019 and 2020, lost a bid for re-election last November.

In a text to a reporter, Conlon said he can't speak about the case because he does not have access to the files. He referred questions to the current county attorney, John Coughlin.

Recommended Stories

  • Black Americans' vaccine hesitancy drops -poll

    The percentage of Black adults in the United States who say they have either received a vaccine shot for COVID-19 or want one as soon as possible rose to 55% in March.That's up 14 percentage points from February.The survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed overall more Americans are warming up to the idea about being vaccinated.With 61% of American adults reporting being vaccinated or intending to receive the shot.That's up from 55% in February.And the biggest driver in the change was interest from Black adults.Distrust in COVID-19 vaccines has weighed on U.S. rollout efforts, especially in some communities of color. A report by the foundation early this month showed Black and Hispanic communities have been lagging behind white people in receiving vaccines.Meanwhile, fewer than half of Republicans said they have either received at least one dose of the vaccine or intend to get it.That's compared to about eight in 10 Democrats, according to the report.Democrats, college graduates and adults aged 65 and over are among the groups most likely to say they have received the vaccine or intend to do so, the survey showed, with young adults and African Americans among groups likely to wait and see.

  • Witness at Chauvin trial wipes tears during 911 call

    Williams, a professional mixed martial arts fighter, testified on Monday that he believed Chauvin, who is on trial for murder, was using his knee in a "blood choke" on Floyd, a wrestling move to knock an opponent unconscious.Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes during the arrest on May 25, 2020, shortly after Floyd was accused of passing a fake $20 bill.Video of the arrest, which prosecutors say shows excessive force, sparked outrage and daily demonstrations in the United States and around the world protesting police brutality against Black people. Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, which carries up to 40 years in prison, as well as third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and the three other officers on the scene were fired the day after Floyd's death.

  • Last two crewmembers named for SpaceX's first all-civilian human spaceflight mission

    In addition to previously revealed crew members Jared Isaacman (who's footing the entire bill) and St. Jude Children's Hospital employee Haley Arceneaux, Inspiration4 will include Dr. Sian Proctor and Christopher Sembroski as the final two civilian astronauts. The mission will use a SpaceX Dragon capsule and is set to fly no earlier than September 15, with a total duration of three days. Dr. Proctor takes the seat reserved for the online business competition portion of the crew selection process, which saw entrants taken from submissions based on people who had created businesses on Isaacman's Shift4Shop e-commerce platform.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • George Floyd: Teenage witness 'stays up apologising for not doing more'

    Derek Chauvin's trial hears gripping testimony from young witnesses to George Floyd's death.

  • U.S. Vice President Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei discuss immigration -White House

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei spoke by phone on Tuesday and agreed to work together to address the root causes of migration to the United States, the White House said in a statement. "They agreed to explore innovative opportunities to create jobs and to improve the conditions for all people in Guatemala and the region, including by promoting transparency and combating crime," the statement said. President Joe Biden has named Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to try to stem the flow of migration, which has climbed sharply in recent weeks.

  • VW rebrand turns out to be April Fools' joke

    The carmaker will not change its name to "Voltswagen" in the US despite earlier saying it would.

  • Man tries to save Nashville cop from flood waters — and gets trapped too, rescuers say

    Rescuers struggled to hear their screams over the rain as the two men clung to trees for over an hour on Saturday night, media outlets reported.

  • Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of FQ2 Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Micron (MU) will be showing off its second fiscal quarter earnings for 2021 tomorrow, and Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho is exceedingly confident ahead of the print. At the start of the month, Micron boosted its F2Q guidance from the prior revenue and EPS estimates of $5.6 to 6.0 billion and $0.68-0.82, respectively, to $6.20 to 6.25 billion and $0.93-0.98. Additionally, the company also raised its gross margins forecast from the prior guidance of 30-32% to the 32-33% range. And while FCF may remain negative for the quarter, it is expected to come in better than previously anticipated. Ho’s F2Q estimates are in line with the revised guidance and call for revenue of $6.24 billion and EPS of $0.96. “We do not expect meaningful variations from the guidance range,” the 5-star analyst noted. “Based on management commentary, we expect strong results in both DRAM and NAND in the quarter, with DRAM driving more of the upside vs. original guidance on strong pricing and bit growth.” Looking ahead, Ho thinks that due to the “continued positive market environment in both DRAM and NAND,” there’s a possibility the strength in memory pricing could once again drive sales beyond previous estimates. “On the DRAM side, management commentary and industry checks suggest that market supply will remain tight, which could drive upside to our expectations for a +5% increase in ASPs (average selling price) q/q,” Ho said. And while the environment for NAND hasn’t been quite as robust, Ho says industry checks indicate “certain SSD SKUs increasing ASPs by ~5% in C2Q.” The result of which could be that Ho’s forecast for NAND ASPs to drop by 2% sequentially in F3Q could also end up being on the cautious side. So what’s the upshot for investors? Ho is sticking to his Buy rating and $110 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing gains of 27%, should Ho’s thesis play out accordingly over the coming months. (To watch Ho’s track record, click here) Is the Street on the same side as the Deutsche Bank analyst? Absolutely. MU’s Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 23 Buys and just 3 Holds. The average price target comes in at $115.59, and implies possible upside of ~34%. (See Micron stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Jen Shah, 'Real Housewives' star, arrested and accused of wire fraud

    The reality TV star, who the New York police commissioner said "allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims," could face prison if convicted.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

  • White House clarifies VP Kamala Harris' role in border crisis response

    FOX News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher has the details on 'Special Report'

  • Myanmar death toll tops 500 as protesters defy junta's forces

    Another 14 civilians were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said, as it also updated figures for previous days. The White House condemned the killings of civilians as an "abhorrent" use of lethal force and renewed a call for the restoration of democracy, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's generals to stop the killings and repression of demonstrations. Monday's dead included at least eight in the South Dagon suburb of Myanmar's main city, Yangon, the AAPP said.

  • Analysis: Inter-Korean missile race may leave North Korea with tactical nuclear weapons

    North Korea has surged ahead during recent years in an inter-Korean arms race that has led to a proliferation of short-range missiles on the peninsula and left Pyongyang closer than ever to deploying tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea's years-long quest to develop precision missiles capable of evading detection and striking targets in South Korea has accelerated in the wake of the country's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on testing its larger intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Meanwhile, a 2017 agreement between Washington and Seoul lifted bilateral limits on South Korean missile payloads, leading to the development of at least one heavier weapon that could play a key role in strategies aimed at preempting North Korean attacks or "decapitating" its leadership.

  • Consumer confidence surges in March to highest point in year

    The Conference Board said Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to 109.7 in March, the best showing since it stood at 118.8 in March of last year as the pandemic was beginning to hit the United States. The present situations index, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, rose to 110.0, up from 89.6 in February. The expectations' index, based on consumers outlook for income, business and labor market conditions six months into the future, also improved, rising to 109.6 in March, up from a reading of 90.9 in February.

  • Nearly 30 years after Bruins fell to Michigan, Tyus Edney wants UCLA to take its best shot

    With UCLA playing Michigan in the Elite Eight, Tyus Edney remembers another March Madness matchup between the two teams that did not end well for the Bruins.

  • Biden selects diverse raft of judicial nominees

    As president, Donald Trump appointed 226 judges to the federal courts, including three Supreme Court justices. Now President Biden is set to exert his own influence on the nation’s courts, with 11 nominations to circuit and district courts announced on Tuesday.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".