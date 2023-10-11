Prosecutors will not charge Border Patrol agents in shooting of Tohono O'odham man

Federal prosecutors won’t file charges against U.S. Border Patrol agents who shot and killed Raymond Mattia, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, steps outside his home on May 18.

On Sept. 19, U.S. Department of Justice employees met with Mattia’s family and their lawyers in Sells for more than an hour to inform the family of their decision not to prosecute.

Representatives from the U.S. Attorney's Office declined to share substantive details about their investigation into the shooting and did not factually answer why they chose not to prosecute, according to Ryan Stitt, a San Diego-based attorney representing the Mattia family.

Going forward, the family has “little choice” but to file a civil lawsuit in order to get answers about what happened to Mattia, according to Stitt.

“The government’s decision to not prosecute the agents involved is not surprising,” Stitt said in a written statement. “Law enforcement officers are rarely prosecuted, even for killing unarmed people.”

Three Border Patrol agents shot Mattia nine times after he lobbed a sheathed machete in front of a Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department officer. Mattia, 58, was shot in the Menagers Dam Village within the Tohono O’odham Nation, about a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Agents and officers involved in deadly use-of-force incidents along the U.S.-Mexico border rarely face charges. The system in place to help victims’ families seek criminal charges and financial recourse has only become more difficult to navigate in recent years.

During the meeting, the family wanted to understand why agents and officers fired so many shots at Mattia. Tucson TV station KVOA reported that there were approximately 38 total shots fired.

The U.S. Attorney's Office acknowledged that Border Patrol agents made statements to the FBI but refused to reveal details of the statements. The family also had questions about what agencies the shooters worked for.

The office further refused to answer the family’s questions, stating that the meeting was not the appropriate time. When the family asked about an appropriate time to get the answers, there was no response.

“The government’s response to the family’s questions further compounds their grief,” Stitt said in a written statement. “They are victims of a tragedy and they deserve answers and compassion from the government.”

The Justice Department employees explained to the family that the agents’ use of force under the facts and circumstances presented in the case does not rise to the level of a federal criminal civil rights violation or a criminal violation under Arizona law, according to Zach Stoebe, public affairs officer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

“We decline to comment more specifically on the meeting between the family and the Department employees: the victims do have an inherent right to speak with the press, and to criticize their government,” Stoebe added in a written statement.

A victim advocate, an FBI agent, supervisory and line Assistant U.S. Attorneys were also present during the meeting.

What happened on May 18?

Mattia was the father of two and a traditional singer for ceremonies in the community and in Mexico. He was also an artist, prospector, sculptor and hunter.

Mattia lived most of his life in the Menagers Dam Village, where his family was from, and was on the community council where he would always speak up for the community.

Mattia had just celebrated his 58th birthday one day before he was shot and killed by agents.

Mattia had called authorities earlier in the day after migrants had come to his door asking to use his phone. It remains unclear if Mattia called the Border Patrol for assistance.

At least 10 Border Patrol agents were present for the shooting alongside one police officer. The Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department had requested assistance from Border Patrol to respond to a "shots fired" call west of the community.

Agents shot Mattia several times after he took his hand out of his jacket pocket while he was holding something, according to the edited bodycam footage released June 22 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents appeared to believe that Mattia had a gun in his hand in the video as they searched for a gun after shooting him. One agent said that Mattia still had a gun in his hand as the agents and officer approached him on the ground.

After the shooting, one Border Patrol agent could be heard threatening to shoot Mattia again if he didn’t put his hands out as the agent approached Mattia lying motionless face down on the ground.

“Put your hands out, bro. You’re gonna get shot again,” one agent yelled at Mattia in the video as he was approaching him.

Mattia’s cell phone and case could be seen lying next to him in the video. Mattia lay in front of his home for seven hours before a coroner from Tucson arrived, according to Mattia’s family.

