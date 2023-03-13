Prosecutors will not charge Kansas City police officer who shot and killed Malcolm Johnson

Nearly two years after a Kansas City police officer shot and killed Malcolm Johnson during an altercation at a gas station, prosecutors announced no charges will be filed.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office made the decision after Jackson County prosecutors cited a conflict of interest in handling the case.

“We regret the loss of Mr. Johnson’s life, as well as the injury to the police officer who also was shot in the incident, and regardless of the legal conclusions, any loss of life and injury to an officer is tragic,” Christopher King, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said in a written statement.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Monday’s decision was the culmination of an “independent investigation meant to inspire trust in the review of KCPD’s use of force.”

“We recognize there is still work to do with our community to build that trust and under my leadership relationships are among my top priorities.”

Sheryl Ferguson, an activist with It’s Time 4 Justice, said the decision was devastating.

“To think you could be face down with 5 officers on top of you and be executed with two gunshot wounds to the head and not face charges is unimaginable. Only in KC,” Ferguson said. “This is the reason for our high unresolved murder rate. We can never trust the police, or the prosecutor.”

The shooting unfolded on March 25, 2021, at the BP gas station at 63rd and Prospect Avenue. Witness and surveillance videos show two officers approach Johnson, 31, with their guns drawn and grab him.

A struggle ensues as more officers try to restrain him on the ground and then shots ring out. A wounded police officer shot Johnson twice in the head, according to prosecutors.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the shooting and alleged Johnson fired a shot at an officer who returned fire.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a Glock was found under Johnson’s body. One spent casing was located in the gun’s chamber. The bullet that struck the officer could have been fired from the Glock, but was too damaged to make a positive determination, the prosecutor’s office said. An exam of the firearm did not yield any DNA profiles suitable for testing.

The videos raised questions about what happened. And several experts identified missteps throughout the confrontation: Johnson did not have a chance to surrender when the officers cornered him in the store and bystanders were put in danger.

Community activists also expressed concern about excessive force and questioned why deadly force was used on a man who was restrained.

On Feb. 21, organizers with It’s Time 4 Justice said the long investigation process has resulted in a lack of answers, justice and closure for Johnson’s family.