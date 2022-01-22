Prosecutors will not file charges in a sex assault case that exposed dysfunction within MPD and oversight commission

Milwaukee County prosecutors will not file charges against a prominent real-estate developer who was accused of sexual assault in a case that exposed a web of dysfunction within the Milwaukee Police Department and the civilian board that oversees it.

Prosecutors made the decision not to charge Kalan Haywood Sr., 47, after an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, saying they did not believe they had enough evidence to prove the case to a jury.

The state agency took over the investigation from the Milwaukee Police Department after the woman who made the allegation filed a lawsuit stating her rights as a crime victim had been repeatedly violated and she no longer had trust in the department to investigate the case properly.

Haywood had denied the allegations and was never arrested in the case.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Torbenson said he believed the woman's account of what happened, but that investigators had not obtained other corroborating evidence he believed was needed.

He stopped short of saying the investigation was compromised by early decisions made by the Milwaukee Police Department, which at that time was led by then-Chief Alfonso Morales. An independent investigation ordered after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on the case found a detective was told to interview Haywood over the objections of the prosecutor and lead police investigator, who both wanted more time to gather potential evidence.

“It’s difficult to say how this case would have turned out if the investigation had been conducted differently," Torbenson said Friday.

"We had certain recommendations with regards to the direction we wanted the investigation to proceed," he said. "We made those recommendations to law enforcement. They chose a very different path than our recommendations.”

Haywood's attorney, Michael F. Hart, released a statement Friday saying the decision was a long time coming for his client, who has "consistently and steadfastly denied the claims made against him."

"The grossly unethical behavior by MPD in leaking details of a nascent investigation, amplified repeatedly by local media, unfairly impugned Mr. Haywood’s integrity and highlighted an unconscionable disparity in which those who accuse remain nameless while those who are accused are publicly named and condemned even without the filing of criminal charges," the statement said. "It should never happen to anyone else."

Haywood previously said he believed the leak of the materials to the Journal Sentinel was a politically motivated attempt to discredit his then-attorney Steven DeVougas, who at the time was chairman of the Fire and Police Commission and was delaying a vote on Morales' reappointment.

An independent report later concluded it would likely be impossible to figure out who leaked materials to the Journal Sentinel because copies of the report and video interview had been left unsecured by police. Employees of the District Attorney’s Office and the City Attorney’s Office also had copies.

The woman, known publicly by the pseudonym Jane Doe, "is dismayed by this decision and disillusioned with the system she entrusted to pursue justice. But she is also not surprised," according to a statement released by her legal team.

Attorneys Rachel E. Sattler, Erika Petty and Caitlin K. Noonan said their client knew the vast majority of sexual assault reports do not result in criminal accountability, particularly reports made by women of color, like Doe.

"She is also not surprised by this decision because, from the moment she first attempted to report her assault, she hit upon barrier after barrier in her efforts to access justice," according to their statement.

"Regardless of whether or not those barriers were deliberately placed, the effect was the same: each reinforced Jane’s Doe’s belief that, despite her perseverance and commitment to the case, the system and the people working within it would ultimately let her down."

What happened after Jane Doe went to police

In July 2019, Doe reported to Milwaukee police that Haywood had raped her in 2014. She had waited to report the assault because “she was afraid of retaliation” given Haywood’s high-profile political connections, according to a police report.

The year the woman filed the police report, Haywood's real estate development firm, The Haywood Group, had received $9 million in taxpayer-backed loans for a boutique hotel, the Ikon, on the city's north side.

Haywood also had ties to the Police Department. At the time, he was being recruited to join the Milwaukee Police Foundation, a new fundraising arm of the department created by then-Chief Morales. DeVougas, one of the attorneys for his development firm, served as chairman of the city's Fire and Police Commission.

When a detective questioned Haywood about the sexual assault allegation in August 2019, DeVougas sat by his side, taking notes and interjecting with comments and questions. The interview took place at the Sojourner Family Peace Center, a complex that serves domestic violence and sexual assault victims. That violated a long-standing agreement between Sojourner and the department, which states that no suspects are to be interviewed there.

The Sojourner complex includes a secure shelter, a separate educational area with conference rooms and a third section that houses partner agencies, including the Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division. Haywood was not in custody and was interviewed in the section where police personnel work.

The Journal Sentinel first reported on the criminal investigation and DeVougas' presence at the interview in December 2019, and then detailed layers of dysfunction and failures from city institutions in a four-part investigation published last year.

The public disclosure of the investigation and DeVougas' actions caused a political firestorm and led to months of fallout. The Fire and Police Commission ordered an independent investigation into the department's handling of the case and the leak of police materials. That investigation found police officials rushed to interview Haywood, possibly jeopardizing the sexual assault investigation, and that DeVougas likely violated the city's ethics code.

Since then, a new police chief has been named, the former chief received a $627,000 taxpayer-funded settlement after a judge found the commission botched his ouster, and almost every member of the Fire and Police Commission, including DeVougas, has been replaced.

Doe filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against the city in the fall of 2020. She alleged her rights as a crime victim had been violated and wanted a court to order the Milwaukee Police Department to turn over the investigation to another agency. She did not seek any monetary compensation.

In her lawsuit, Doe said she had not heard from the police officer assigned to her case in a year and said high-ranking police officials "sought to expedite Haywood's interview to protect their own financial and political interests over the interests of Jane Doe and the criminal investigation."

The city settled. In addition to turning over the investigation, the department strengthened its policies on sensitive crimes investigations and publicly apologized to Doe.

The state Department of Justice provided its findings to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office last month.

How the investigation unfolded

Little has been made public about the steps Milwaukee police and other agencies took to investigate Doe's allegation after she came forward on July 23, 2019. Search warrants unsealed last year provided some insight.

On Aug. 8, 2019, a police officer submitted a search warrant affidavit seeking subscriber information and records from Sprint for a cellphone number used by Haywood. The officer wanted the data for the month of November 2014, which included the date when Doe said she was raped. Doe already had provided screenshots of her texts with Haywood to police, according to the affidavit.

Less than a week later, a detective interviewed Haywood over the objections of the main investigating officer and the prosecutor. Both wanted to wait for more evidence before confronting Haywood. An independent report later found police officials rushed to interview Haywood before the next meeting of the fundraising foundation board that he was being recruited to join.

Haywood denied any wrongdoing during the voluntary interview with detective Steve Wells on Aug. 13, 2019. Haywood confirmed he had a sexual relationship with the woman and had recorded their encounters several times. He said he also had recorded what he described as consensual sex acts with other women. Haywood told the detective he would look for his phone from 2014 and provide it to police.

On Aug. 28, 2019, Haywood's then-attorney James Toran turned over screenshots of "what was purported to be a series of text messages" between Haywood and Doe, according to a search warrant affidavit.

In December 2019, Haywood told the Journal Sentinel he had not been contacted by police since he was questioned that August and appeared surprised that the case remained open. He adamantly denied the sexual assault allegation. Haywood said he had turned over evidence to police that would corroborate his version of events but declined to tell reporters what it was.

On Dec. 16, 2019, one day before the Journal Sentinel published its first article about the case, Wells, the detective who interviewed Haywood, applied for a search warrant for information from a Google account linked to the developer. It later turned out that the Google account was actually used by Haywood's son, who shares his name.

On Jan. 30, 2020, after the investigation became public in media reports, an investigator with the District Attorney's Office sought a GPS tracker for Haywood's Jaguar to help determine where Haywood lived and worked.

The investigator, Robert Stelter, had been conducting surveillance on a house owned by Haywood and concluded the developer was not living there, according to an affidavit for the warrant. He noted Haywood "owns multiple properties" in the city and also listed several addresses for Haywood's various businesses in state records, including 135 W. Wells St., 710 N. Plankinton Ave. and 600 W. Walnut St.

Stelter requested the GPS tracker to help identify Haywood's residence and office "to determine where evidence of the crimes of second-degree sexual assault/intoxicated victim" might be found, according to the affidavit.

On March 2, 2020, investigators sent a "preservation letter" to Google asking the company to save all account information including email history, location data, files, videos, chats and deleted items for a different Google account believed to belong to Haywood. The investigators wanted the account information from March 1, 2014, through March 2, 2020.

On March 10, 2020, a judge signed off on a search warrant submitted by Stelter for that account information and authorized him to search the data for evidence of the crime of second-degree sexual assault. Stelter filed a notice with the court on July 9, 2020, that he had received the account information from Google.

Investigators did not obtain Haywood's phone from the time period of the alleged assault, nor was any video of Doe recovered, Torbenson said Friday.

Where to find help

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has resources for sexual assault survivors here.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722 and offers assistance with e-filing for restraining orders at (414) 278-5079.

The Milwaukee Women's Center also offers a hotline at (414) 671-6140.

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

Diverse & Resilient, which serves the LGBTQ community, operates the "Room to Be Safe" resource line (414) 856-5428 and has online resources at roomtobesafe.org.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The WI Hmong Family Strengthening Helpline is available after hours at (877) 740-4292.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

