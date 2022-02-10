Prosecutors not seeking indictment in auto mechanic assault case

Feb. 10—BEVERLY — The owner of an auto repair business charged with sexually assaulting three women who took their cars there last year won't face an indictment in the case, a prosecutor confirmed to a judge on Wednesday.

Instead, the case against Hysenj Baliqi, 62, the owner of Zeni's Auto on Cabot Street, will remain in Salem District Court — where he could still face jail time if found guilty of the multiple counts of indecent assault and battery brought against him by Beverly police.

And while keeping the case in the district court was what his attorney had been asking for months, he still had sharp words for the prosecutors handling the case, complaining that his client had been in custody for months "while they dither around as to whether to indict or not indict," lawyer Robert Griffin told a judge.

Baliqi is facing three separate complaints involving customers of his business, all of them women who say he made sexually explicit comments, touched and kissed or tried to kiss them, then told them not to tell anyone.

While out on bail in a July case, he was charged again with similar conduct in September; a third woman then came forward after reading a news article about the case to report that in March, he'd assaulted her.

As a result of the multiple complaints, a judge in November revoked his bail and put him in custody for up to 90 days.

But under the law, that 90 days doesn't include any time where the case was either unavoidably delayed or the delay was due to a defense request.

Prosecutor Kelly Waldo told the judge that her office believes not only had there been at least 29 days due to postponements to which Griffin had not objected, but that the state's high court order suspending the counting of days toward a person's speedy trial rights due to the pandemic meant that the 90 days hasn't expired. (Under the bail law, calculations of time spent in detention are based on the same criteria as when determining if someone's right to a speedy trial has been violated).

Griffin objected, telling the judge that the postponements were due to the lack of an Albanian interpreter, that he didn't vocalize an objection because his client wouldn't have understood it without that interpreter and that he doesn't believe the Supreme Judicial Court order applies to detention, only the right to a speedy trial.

"The 90 days has run," Griffin told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser. "They got nothing done in the 90 days. I'm not asking you to let him walk out the door. There's $50,000 bail on the other two matters, which he will post, and he can be placed on a GPS with home confinement."

"I respectfully disagree with you, counsel," Fraser responded, denying his motion to release Baliqi.

Even as Griffin blamed prosecutors for delaying their decision, he also acknowledged that he'd asked them to keep the case in district court, and tried to work out an agreement with former prosecutor Michael Dulany.

No agreement was reached however. Griffin told Fraser that he could not agree to any outcome that includes a guilty plea.

Waldo, who took over the case this week after Dulany left to take a job as an assistant clerk magistrate in another court, said she could be ready for a trial in 45 days.

The judge agreed to schedule a status hearing for next Thursday to ensure both sides have the information they need to go to trial in the case.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

