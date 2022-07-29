Prosecutors now allege that 2 teens in Mackinaw murder case fired gun

Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
·2 min read
This property at 31929 American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw. was the scene of a double shooting Oct. 22 that killed Rebecca Bolin and critically injured her husband, Douglas Bolin, police said.
This property at 31929 American Legion Road in rural Mackinaw. was the scene of a double shooting Oct. 22 that killed Rebecca Bolin and critically injured her husband, Douglas Bolin, police said.

PEKIN – Two people implicated in an alleged murder conspiracy that left a Mackinaw woman dead and her husband injured were indicted recently on charges that could send them to prison for the rest of their lives.

Both Nathaniel Maloney, 18, of Morton and Andre Street, 17, of Groveland had initial murder charges amended this week to allege they "personally discharged" the gun that killed Rebecca Bolin and injured her husband, Douglas, last fall.

The charges could mean additional prison time for both if they are convicted as the changes make them eligible for an additional 25 years to be added onto any sentence imposed. Normally, the range for murder is 20 to 60 years behind bars.

Street is legally a juvenile. However, state law automatically moves a first-degree murder case to criminal court if the defendant is 17.

More news:Boy charged in Mackinaw homicide wants to stay in juvenile detention after turning 18

Two others, Sage Raeuber, 20, of Morton and a teen girl, whose name hasn't been released because she remains in juvenile court, also face murder charges in the shooting death of Rebecca Bolin on Oct. 22, 2021.

Raeuber told authorities she drove Maloney and Street to the residence, according to court documents. Raeuber also said Maloney and Street went into the home carrying firearms, she heard gunfire before they returned to the car, and she drove them from the scene.

Trial dates for the trio have not been set as DNA evidence has not been fully processed by the Illinois State Police. The girl who is charged in juvenile court is also facing murder charges and prosecutors have asked a judge to move her case to adult court.

Maloney and Street will appear in court on Aug. 11 to be arraigned on the new charges. Raeuber will appear in court on Aug. 22 for a review hearing.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2 Tazewell County teens charged with murder face additional charges

