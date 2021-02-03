Prosecutors in NYC want to bar R. Kelly from keeping sensitive evidence on victims while at Chicago federal jail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prosecutors in New York asked a federal judge Tuesday to bar indicted singer R. Kelly from keeping printed copies of sensitive evidence in his racketeering case, alleging he has a “history of obstruction and extensive harassment” of potential witnesses against him.

The motion filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn also said there was worry that fellow inmates at the Chicago federal jail where Kelly is being held might have the “motivation and means” to steal victim or witness information and disseminate it.

The five-page motion cites a litany of allegations against Kelly over the years, including a separate indictment filed in federal court in Chicago accusing him of conspiring with his manager and others to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County.

It also includes a new allegation that Kelly directly aided an associate in a scheme in 2018 to convince an alleged victim in his criminal case to drop a lawsuit against the singer by threatening to reveal sexually explicit photographs of her and “publicly reveal her sexual history.”

On Oct. 26, 2018, the associate sent a text message to Kelly asking for “one more photo” of the alleged victim “with her phone number at the top” that he could include in a package he was sending to the woman’s lawyer in New York, according to the motion.

“Do you agree that she should really know her client???” the associate asked Kelly in the text, which ended with a winking emoji.

Kelly responded, “I;m going to get you more .…” according to the motion.

Donnell Russell, of Chicago, has been charged in New York with attempting to harass or intimidate a witness as part of that scheme. The motion does not state whether it was Russell who had the text exchange with Kelly.

“In light of the defendant’s history of obstructive conduct and the involvement of others, including strangers, in schemes to harass, intimidate and physically harm potential government witnesses, there is a significant risk that civilian and victim witnesses who may testify against the defendant may be subject to harassment or far worse,” prosecutors wrote in Tuesday’s motion.

Kelly’s attorneys have said they will object to the protective order, particularly any portion that would bar Kelly from keeping the evidence with him at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The battle over evidence disclosure comes just two months before Kelly is set to go on trial before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn.

Last week, Kelly’s lawyers accused prosecutors of “gamesmanship” for improperly withholding evidence, alleging it should have been turned over months ago. The delay in turning over “crucial” materials in the case will put the defense at a decided disadvantage, particularly given the difficulties of preparing for trial amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Kelly’s lawyers said.

Kelly, 54, is set to go on trial April 7 on charges alleging Kelly and his associates ran a criminal enterprise that recruited women and underage girls for illegal sexual contact, then isolated and threatened them to keep them under control and prevent them from going to authorities.

Donnelly has set a pretrial conference for Feb. 17.

In addition to the New York case, Kelly is charged in federal court in Chicago with numerous sex abuse-related counts, including allegations he conspired with two former employees to rig his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County by paying off witnesses and victims to change their stories.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber has set a tentative trial date for that case for September.

He’s also facing felony criminal sexual abuse charges filed in Cook County in February 2019.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty in each case.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • ‘This is what President Biden wants us to do’: Schumer moving forward with Democrats-only Covid-relief bill

    'We'd be mired in the Covid crisis for years,' Schumer says of GOP proposal

  • FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

    Two FBI agents were killed and three wounded in a shooting that erupted on Tuesday when they arrived to search an apartment in a child pornography case, a confrontation that marked one of the bloodiest days in FBI history. The violence forced residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to huddle inside their homes as a SWAT team stormed the apartment building and police helicopters circled overhead. FBI Director Christopher A. Wray identified the two slain agents as Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, both of whom specialized in investigating crimes against children.

  • Newsmax host walks out during chaotic interview with MyPillow guy

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's wild conspiracy theories about the presidential election forced Newsmax host Bob Sellers to walk out of their on-air interview in frustration on Tuesday. The interview was seemingly intended to be about the fact that Twitter suspended both Lindell's personal account and MyPillow's company account because he was using them to spread the conspiracy theories, but, perhaps unsurprisingly, Lindell similarly attempted to use his appearance on the broadcast for the same purposes, claiming to have evidence about voting machine tampering. Sellers quickly shut that down and tried to get the exchange back on track, but Lindell continued ranting, although it is difficult to tell what, exactly, he was saying as he and Sellers talked over each other. Eventually, Sellers gave up and walked off set. When former President Donald Trump and his allies first began pushing their unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, Newsmax segments played a significant role in amplifying some of the theories, but they have since cooled off. There's speculation the pro-Trump network has changed its tune at least partly because of the threat of Dominion, the company behind the voting machines Lindell refers to, filing defamation lawsuits. Dominion don't play. MyPillow CEO comes on and starts spouting conspiracy theorists about the machines, and Newsmax immediately cuts him off and corrects him with a script defending the machines and the company! The argument grows so heated that one host walks off. https://t.co/AdoHwzlTOR — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 2, 2021 More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO

  • McConnell: Dems on 'partisan' path to COVID-19 aid

    Sen. Mitch McConnell said GOP senators who met with President Joe Biden outlined a framework for a bipartisan approach on COVID-19 relief, but he criticized Democrats for pressing ahead on their own. Dems say the GOP plan is insufficient. (Feb. 2)

  • Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign COVID-19 vaccine

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau said the Novavax Inc vaccine - still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators - would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year. Canada has a deal to buy 52 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Biden White House clashes with media after asking for pre-written questions

    White House spokesperson argued that asking what questions were bound to come up was part of effort to offer thorough responses and avoid dodging questions during briefings

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Further analysis finds Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 76 percent effective 3 months after first shot

    Further analysis of trial data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca appears to have provided a boost for the United Kingdom's plan to lengthen the interval between doses to up to 12 weeks, which allows the country to administer the initial shot to more people. The U.K.'s decision is at the center of a wider debate over whether governments should prioritize of partially inoculating a larger percentage of the population or save second doses and give fewer people complete protection. The latest update to the study, which hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, suggests the vaccine is 76 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections up to three months after a singular dose. That level of immunity appears to kick in a little more than three weeks after the initial shot, with little evidence of protection waning in the interim period. The figure then rises to 82 percent after the second dose. Swabs taken weekly from volunteers in the U.K. (the study also included participants in Brazil and South Africa) also showed a 67 percent reduction in positive PCR tests, raising confidence the vaccine may help prevent transmission as opposed to just lowering the risk of symptomatic and severe infections, though further study is necessary on that front. Read more at BBC and Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO

  • Aung San Suu Kyi Taken at Gunpoint in Early Morning in Military Coup in Myanmar

    Myanmar’s de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government officials were detained in military raids on Sunday, according to a party spokesperson. A coup d'etat: Suu Kyi’s ruling party won a majority of the parliamentary seats — 396 out of 476 seats up for grabs — in November’s election, according to the Associated Press. The military disputed the results, claiming election fraud — allegations the state Union Election Commission rejected.

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • 2 California supermarkets closing after city orders pay hike

    Kroger Co. will close two Southern California supermarkets in response to a local ordinance requiring extra pay for certain grocery employees working during the pandemic. The decision announced by the company Monday follows a unanimous vote last month by the Long Beach City Council mandating a 120-day increase of $4 an hour for employees of supermarkets with at least 300 employees nationwide and more than 15 in Long Beach. Kroger said it will close a Ralphs market and a Food 4 Less on April 17, the Press-Telegram reported.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • U.S. required to cut foreign aid to Myanmar after formally determining military takeover is a coup

    "After careful review of the facts and circumstance," the State Department has officially determined the military takeover in Myanmar was a coup d'état, a designation that requires the United States to cut its foreign aid to the country, CNN notes. After Myanmar's military, which ruled the country for decades until 2011, seized control and detained top government figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar's ruling party, the Biden administration reportedly spent much of the day debating whether they should formally recognize the events as a coup. President Biden condemned the military's actions, but U.S. trade with Myanmar is small, while China's is significant, so there was seemingly a concern that an official designation would drive Myanmar even closer to Beijing, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Ultimately, though, the administration went through with it on Tuesday. A State Department official told CNN that Washington sends little foreign assistance to Myanmar's government, which, along with the military, "is already subject to a number of foreign assistance restrictions ... due to its human rights record," including allegations of genocide against the Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group. The U.S. reportedly plans to continue its humanitarian programs that help the Rohingya, as well as other "democracy support programs that benefit civil society." Read more at CNN. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Jeff Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO

  • Biden's White House will look into Trump's visitor logs and whether it can release them

    The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can make visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration public, a move that will be in line with the Biden administration's vow to release its own records. It kept visitor logs to core offices of the White House - including the West Wing - private and that decision faced legal challenges for its lack of transparency. The Trump administration later settled a lawsuit in 2018 to allow monthly publication of visitor logs for some White House offices, including the Office of Management and Budget, or OMB.

  • SpaceX launches explosive test of prototype Starship

    SpaceX's Starship prototype dubbed SN9 took flight from Texas on Tuesday for a test that ended in a fiery explosion after a successful launch.Why it matters: The rocket is part of SpaceX's test program to build a space system that can transport people and payloads to deep space destinations like Mars. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.Details: SN9 managed to make it up to its target altitude of about 10 kilometers after launch before flipping around and flying through the air sideways. * The prototype then flipped back in an attempt to land upright before exploding. The company's SN8 flight in December also ended in a fiery crash. * "We've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX's John Insprucker said during a webcast.The intrigue: Space watchers have been waiting for this test for about a week, but it took until Monday night for the FAA to approve this most recent flight. * SpaceX violated its launch license during the SN8 test flight by exceeding the risk to the public allowed for the launch, leading leading to the FAA requiring SpaceX to conduct an investigation. * The results of that investigation were incorporated into the most recent test's launch license.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.