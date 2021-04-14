Prosecutors say Oath Keepers likely stored January 6 weapons at suburban Virginia hotel

Erin Snodgrass
·4 min read
oath keepers jessica watkins january 6 capitol riot siege insurrection
Jessica Marie Watkins (2nd from L) and Donovan Ray Crowl (Center), both from Ohio, march down the east front steps of the U.S. Capitol with the Oath Keepers militia group among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. Both have since been indicted by federal authorities for their roles in the siege on the U.S. Capitol. Picture taken January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

  • Prosecutors say alleged Oath Keepers stored weapons in a "quick reaction force" outside of DC ahead of January 6.

  • In a new filing, they say members of the paramilitary group likely stashed weapons in a suburban hotel.

  • Twelve alleged Oath Keepers are defendants in a high-profile conspiracy case tied to the attack.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right paramilitary group involved in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, likely stored a cache of weapons in a suburban hotel outside of Washington, DC, in the lead-up to the riot, federal prosecutors say.

In a late Monday filing, prosecutors provided details for the first time on the alleged "quick reaction force" or "QRF" of stored weaponry outside of DC that they have claimed members of the Oath Keepers compiled ahead of the attack as part of their preparations for the possibility of even more violence.

Until the most recent filing, prosecutors had provided little evidence of the QRF's existence, according to Politico. Despite Oath Keeper messages indicating the existence of a cache of weapons, Judge Amit Mehta, who is presiding over the group's conspiracy case, has repeatedly pressed prosecutors for proof that the QRF actually existed.

Now, prosecutors say they have evidence that members of the Oath Keepers - 12 of whom are defendants in a high-profile conspiracy case tied to the insurrection - used a Comfort Inn in Arlington, Virginia, to store weapons ahead of January 6.

Monday's filing is in part, an effort to deny pretrial release to alleged Oath Keeper Kenneth Harrelson, who prosecutors say can be seen in a photograph from the Comfort Inn on January 7, carrying what looks to be a weapon inside the hotel.

According to court documents, Harrelson texted a group chat on January 5 asking for the "QRF hotel address." Another alleged Oath Keeper and defendant, Kelly Meggs, reportedly responded and told Harrelson to direct message him.

Prosecutors say about three hours after sending the text inquiring about the QRF location, Harrelson arrived at the Comfort Inn, where he stayed for about an hour, before driving to Washington, DC.

Cell phone data shows that Harrelson spent the rest of January 5, all of January 6, and the morning of January 7, in downtown DC. Meggs and other known Oath Keepers rented multiple rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn in Washington, DC, where prosecutors say Harrelson spent the nights of January 5 and 6.

Prosecutors say it is "reasonable to believe" that Harrelson dropped his weapons off at the QRF at the Arlington Comfort Inn on January 5, then picked them up again on January 7, after asking in a group chat about the location of his "s---" the day after the siege. Another member responded by asking Harrelson if he had left it in the "Comfort Inn in that room."

"Indeed, surveillance video from the Comfort Inn shows what appears to be Defendant Harrelson rolling what appears to be at least one rifle case down a hallway and towards the elevator," on the morning of January 7, prosecutors wrote in Monday's filing.

Screen Shot 2021 04 13 at 3.07.56 PM
Surveillance video from the Comfort Inn shows what appears to be Defendant Harrelson rolling what appears to be at least one rifle case down a hallway and towards the elevator. US Justice Department.

Harrelson and other alleged Oath Keeper members who have appeared in court have pleaded not guilty, according to CNN.

Judge Mehta has kept some of the members in jail awaiting their trials, while releasing others because he said they didn't pose an ongoing danger to the community, CNN reported.

Prosecutors have been fixated on proving the existence of the QRF, in part, to convince the judge that the defendants pose a more significant threat than the majority of their fellow Capitol rioters. Prosecutors have also been eager to disprove claims by the Oath Keeper's defense attorneys that the group's planning was actually about guarding against violence by antifa, and not storming the capitol, Politico reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Channel Your Inner Greek Goddess With These Celeb-Loved Coin Necklaces

    Kristen Bell, Lili Reinhart, and Hilary Duff are all fans.

  • Is This Australian Superfruit the New Vitamin C?

    Here's what experts want you to know about kakadu plum.

  • Here’s How to Maintain Shiny Highlights if You Have Dark Hair, According to Pros

    No brassiness here!

  • Obama says he grieves with the family of Daunte Wright, makes call to 'reimagine policing and public safety'

    "We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy," Obama said.

  • Capitol police officers were ordered to not use most aggressive crowd-control tactics against January 6 mob, watchdog report reveals

    "Heavier, less-lethal weapons were not used that day because of orders from leadership," the inspector general wrote in the 104-page report.

  • 'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik says she's 'tried very hard' to be in a superhero movie or TV show

    Mayim Bialik is a huge Marvel and DC fan. She told Insider about the "Spider-Man" role she once auditioned for that didn't pan out.

  • Interview: Former Japanese defense minister calls for a check on China’s military rise

    The U.S. and Japan should coordinate even more closely to check China’s military rise, Gen Nakatani, a prominent member of Japan’s House of Representatives and a former defense minister, told Axios in an interview.Why it matters: Later this week, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will become the first foreign leader to visit President Biden at the White House, demonstrating the importance that the Biden administration is placing on the U.S.-Japan relationship. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Nakatani is a co-chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international group of legislators from democratic countries focused on the challenge of China's rise. He is also the co-founder of the Japan Parliamentary Alliance on China.What he's saying: "Japan's greatest concern about China is its growing military power," Nakatani told Axios. "The Japan-U.S. alliance should strengthen the maintenance of vigilant surveillance and deterrence through joint Japan-U.S. actions."To address this challenge, Nakatani emphasized the importance of working together with regional partners who share common values, including the Quad, an informal grouping of four Indo-Pacific democracies — Australia, Japan, India and the U.S.Nakatani said that with the new challenges facing the region, Japan should amend its pacifist constitution so that the country can shift from a focus on pure defense to "active Asian security."On what to expect from the upcoming summit between Biden and Suga: "The two sides will likely declare that they share common strategic goals and values, confirm specific policies and issues, and make a clear statement that they will maintain deterrence through the Quad with India and Australia."Also likely up for discussion: cooperation on climate change; human rights diplomacy toward China; naval cooperation and freedom of navigation operations; missile defense; and economic and security topics such as space, cyberspace and 5G.Driving the news: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi recently criticized China's human rights violations in Xinjiang, its Hong Kong crackdown, and its actions in the contested East China Sea.But while Tokyo has been unusually outspoken on Xinjiang, it has not taken action."The Japanese government has never sanctioned human rights violations and is even hesitant to ratify the UN Genocide Convention," said Nakatani. "This is due to the fact that Article 9 of the Constitution prohibits the use of force, and the Japanese government is thoroughly committed to its non-military pacifism that says the issue should be resolved peacefully, and remains reluctant to impose any sanctions on foreign countries."What to watch: The EU only recently created its own version of the Global Magnitsky Act to sanctions human rights abusers overseas, and Nakatani hopes that Japan will soon follow suit. "I will continue to spare no efforts in passing the Japanese Magnitsky Act," he said.Go deeper: Quad leaders to unveil plan to boost Asia's vaccine supplyLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Florida GOP senators: Too soon to weigh in on Gaetz's future

    Florida's two Republican senators are steering clear of voicing support for Rep. Matt Gaetz, branding sex trafficking accusations against him serious but calling it premature to say what should happen to their fellow Floridian and GOP lawmaker. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott were the latest cautious comments about Gaetz by Republicans, who have mostly taken neutral stances or said nothing about him.

  • Lucy Liu Said She's Already Instilling Body-Positive Values in Her Young Son

    Liu believes in having a "sense of openness with your body."

  • What White People Can Do Next Shows How a Postracial Society Is Possible in Our Lifetime

    From the groundbreaking author of Don't Touch My Hair (2019), Emma Dabiri's anticipated second book, What White People Can Do Next: From Allyship to Coalition, (available for preorder, out June 22) is for everyone who is ready to move forward from racism (yup, that's possible). For such a heavy subject matter, Dabiri's book is surprisingly lightweight and nonthreatening - a testament to the author's expert grasp of how divided we have all become and the desperate need for gentle guidance toward a better understanding of each other.

  • Nuggets' Murray tears ACL in left knee, out indefinitely

    The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. The Nuggets announced the diagnosis in a statement Tuesday. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

  • Reality Steve Just Revealed Who Got 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston's First Impression Rose

    He seems like a nice guy to me!

  • Ex-cop Slager’s defense attorney may testify about getting 20-year sentence wrong

    The shooting of African American Walter Scott by North Charleston police officer Michael Slager was captured on video and became worldwide news. Slager’s defense attorney now says he messed up the case.

  • FBI launches operation to remove backdoors from hacked Microsoft Exchange servers

    A court in Houston has authorized an FBI operation to "copy and remove" backdoors from hundreds of Microsoft Exchange email servers in the United States, months after hackers used four previously undiscovered vulnerabilities to attack thousands of networks. The Justice Department announced the operation on Tuesday, which it described as "successful." In March, Microsoft discovered a new China state-sponsored hacking group — Hafnium — targeting Exchange servers run from company networks.

  • Bindi Irwin Is an 'Amazing Mum,' Brother Robert Says as He Shares New Baby Grace Photo

    Robert Irwin is one proud uncle, gushing not only over his new niece but also over her mother, his sister Bindi Irwin. The reality-TV star and wildlife photographer shared a lovely photo of him and his big sis to celebrate National Siblings Day. Also making an appearance in the photo is Bindi’s newborn daughter Grace Warrior. […]

  • Dems' voting plan could make immigrants vulnerable to what experts call 'kiss of death'

    The sweeping proposal includes automatic voter registration, which could unintentionally include immigrants, some advocates warn.

  • India to approve coronavirus shots green-lit by WHO, others

    India said Tuesday that it will approve the use of all coronavirus vaccines that have been given an emergency nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan. India’s Health Ministry said the decision was aimed at hastening the use of shots made in other countries and expanding the “basket of vaccines” available for domestic use. India had earlier given the nod to the AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India and another one made by the Indian company Bharat Biotech.

  • NC woman used 16 fake names to scam government out of $2.2 million, prosecutors say

    She’s accused of using money from the government contracts to pay for trips to Las Vegas.

  • Biden to address joint session of Congress on April 28

    President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on April 28. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended the invitation to Biden on Tuesday, “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.” The White House said Biden accepted the invitation.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'missed out on interacting with boys' because she was homeschooled

    The model, who married Justin Bieber when she was 21, said she barely spent any time around boys in high school because she was homeschooled.