Prosecutors offer deal to Lima man in assault case

Dec. 16—LIMA — Prosecutors on Thursday made an offer to resolve a case against a defendant accused of robbing and assaulting a Lima man earlier this year.

Delmar Jones, 38, of Lima, was indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Each count includes a specification labeling Jones as a repeat violent offender.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines put an offer on the official record Thursday stating that in exchange for Jones' plea of guilty to the aggravated robbery count the state would be willing to dismiss the felonious assault charge and both RVO specifications.

The offer will remain valid until Jan. 10, Thines said. Jones is scheduled to stand trial beginning Jan. 31. Attorney Carroll Creighton of the Allen County Public Defenders Office said he would discuss the offer with his client.

According to court documents, on Aug. 15 the alleged victim, Shane Davis, called 911 to report he had been robbed at gunpoint. Davis said he was meeting a friend named "Mar," later identified as Jones, to sell a book bag when Jones produced a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at Davis' head. The two struggled and Jones then struck Davis in the head with the weapon, according to police reports.

Davis was taken to a Lima hospital and received at least five staples in his head, court documents reveal.

Two other men — Terrence Irons and Chad Knerr — were also taken into custody in connection with the incident. Knerr told police it was Jones who had struck Davis in the head.