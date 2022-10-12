Prosecutors offer plea deal in murder of KSU Ashtabula student

Oct. 12—JEFFERSON — A Saybrook Township man charged with strangling and beating his estranged wife to death in 2018 would serve 15 years to life in prison under a plea bargain offered Tuesday by Ashtabula County prosecutors.

Jeffrey A. Stanley, 31, accused with killing Rand Hilal al Dulaimi, 23, was offered the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to unclassified murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

The charges of felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse would be merged with the one murder charge, prosecutors said.

One other unclassified murder charge and a domestic violence charge would be dismissed, prosecutors said.

The plea offer — 15 years to life — would run concurrently with the 11-year sentence Stanley has been serving for the past three years on federal child pornography charges.

Al Dulaimi went missing for two weeks before her body was found in a field on July 24, 2018, not far from Stanley's home in Saybrook.

At Tuesday's status hearing, Common Pleas Judge Thomas Harris told the defendant the plea offer was available until later this month, giving Stanley time to think about it.

COVID-19 and issues with transporting Stanley from federal prison have delayed the trial, officials have said.

Harris filed a judgement entry last month desiring to proceed with the pending the criminal charges against Stanley. He ordered Stanley to be transported from federal prison in Pennsylvania to Ashtabula County on or before last Friday.

Stanley appeared for Tuesday's hearing with his attorney, Malcolm S. Douglas of Jefferson.

Three of Stanley's family members attended the hearing. No one from Al Dulaimi's family were present in the courtroom. With the exception of her sister, all of her family members live in Turkey.

Stanley has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, unclassified felonies; one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Acquaintances have told police Stanley was abusive and Al Dulaimi filed for divorce in September 2017 with the help of the Legal Aid Society in Cleveland. Stanley was arrested days after her disappearance on a probation violation and has been incarcerated ever since.

The divorce was finalized the day after Al Dulaimi's body was found, according to court records.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, she died from neck compression and blunt force head injury.

The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide Sept. 13, 2018.

Al Dulaimi, who came to the United States from Turkey after marrying Stanley and giving birth to their son, worked at Geneva Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. She also was a biotechnology major and honor student at Kent State University Ashtabula.

After her murder, Ashtabula County Children Services took custody of her 2-year-old son and a family has since adopted him.

Prosecutors have declined to comment on a potential motive for her murder, but, according to the criminal complaint, Stanley was exchanging messages with another person and received images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.

An unidentified woman contacted an Ashtabula County Sheriff's detective about the child pornography in October 2016 and again in February 2017 about a conversation between Stanley and another person where they discussed trafficking a 3-year-old Asian girl for sex, according to the complaint.

In March 2017, the woman gave detectives Stanley's phone.

Detectives turned the phone over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and on July 30 — less than a week after Al Dulaimi's body was found — the FBI got a search warrant for the phone and found 22 image files and six video files of child pornography.