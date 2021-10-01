Prosecutor's office dismisses 2 domestic assault cases

Oct. 1—The prosecutor's office dismissed felony domestic assault charges on two defendants who were scheduled for preliminary hearings Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

The prosecutor's office cited loss of contact with the alleged victim in dismissing counts of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a witness that had been filed on Matthew D. Cooper, 30, of Joplin, after a domestic disturbance April 16 and a second incident involving his girlfriend on May 12.

A probable-cause affidavit alleges that, during an argument with Juliana Lacey, 23, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the couple's financial matters in April, Cooper pointed a handgun at his own head and then at her head and threatened to kill her. He purportedly took her phone away from her when she tried to call 911, forcing her to grab a baby in the house and flee to a family member's home to get help and summon police, according to the affidavit.

Less than a month later, Cooper purportedly put the gun to his own head again and pulled the trigger in what the affidavit described as an instance of Russian roulette in which no round was discharged.

In a separate domestic assault case involving defendant Levi J. Porter, 26, of Joplin, the prosecutor's office cited an unwillingness of the alleged victim to continue with prosecution of the matter.

Porter was accused of assaulting the mother of his child July 31 by climbing into the passenger seat of her vehicle as she arrived home and and putting a knife to the side of her neck. He then ordered her to put the car in park and to accompany him inside, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

He was stopped and arrested in Webb City after having left the alleged victim's residence.