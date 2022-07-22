Prosecutor's Office files to drop six of eight charges in Gurto case

Jul. 22—JEFFERSON — Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to drop six of eight charges against Joshua Gurto.

The motion seeks to dismiss two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder, unclassified felonies, one count of rape, a first-degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, from the eight-count indictment brought against Gurto in 2017.

The motion also seeks to amend the remaining count of murder to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony. The one remaining unaltered count is for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to court records.

The indictment stems from the 2017 death of 13-month old Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Sutley. Gurto was initially accused of raping and murdering Sutley in Conneaut.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said her office is seeking to streamline the trial process after Gurto pleaded guilty to every charge in the indictment in an unrelated rape and burglary case earlier this year.

In May, Gurto pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to 28 years in jail.

O'Toole said her office wants to make sure they bring a clean case to trial.

"Some of [the counts] would have merged, some of them would have been redundant charges," O'Toole said.

O'Toole said the decision to drop some of the charges against Gurto will allow her office to pursue a conviction on the evidence they have.

"We're looking to present exactly what the evidence presents, and get a conviction on exactly what the evidence will present at trial," she said. "We want to put our best case forward, and this represents it."

The decision on whether or not to allow the charges to be dismissed now lies with visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove.

O'Toole said it is unusual for judges to deny such requests.

When Gurto was first indicted, this was a death penalty case.

If Cosgrove grants the prosecution's request to drop the charges, the maximum sentence Gurto could receive in this case would be 19 years in prison, O'Toole said.

"I believe it is the best way to pursue justice, to try a case on the best set of facts that you have, that would lead to a conviction," O'Toole said.

In October 2021, a hearing was held to determine whether or not a proposed plea deal should be accepted to resolve both cases. Judge Marianne Sezon, who was overseeing the case at the time, conducted a closed hearing, and after more than a week of consideration, rejected the deal.

In November, the Prosecutor's Office filed a motion seeking to disqualify Sezon from the case, according to court records.

Sezon voluntarily recused herself in January, and the other two Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges recused themselves soon after, according to court records.

Sutley's mother, Kelsie Blankenship, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison, with credit for 869 days in jail before being sentenced, according to court records. She is scheduled to be released from prison in 2024.