Prosecutor's office: Man and woman plead guilty in death of longtime Indy cab driver

A man and woman have pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the 2022 shooting death of a longtime Indianapolis cab driver, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Abdukadir Filanwaa worked for zTrip, formerly Yellow Cab of Indianapolis, for the last five years of his career, but had driven taxis in the city for nearly 25 years.

The 55-year-old man, who came to the U.S. from Somalia to provide for his family, was shot and killed by a passenger during a dispute over the cab fare on Sept. 10, 2022, according to court records.

Officers were first called to the 400 block of East 11th Street, just south of Interstate 65 in downtown Indianapolis, on a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The caller reported a yellow Ford taxi van had been parked in the area with its doors open for a while. Officers arrived shortly after 4 a.m. and found Filanwaa in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with gunshot wound injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the vehicle’s camera system showed James Riley, 31, and Alysianna Martin, 30, getting into the taxi at the Greyhound bus station on Illinois Street, about 2 miles from where the shooting occurred, according to a probable cause affidavit for Riley’s arrest.

Nearly a year and a half after the shooting, Riley pleaded guilty Friday to murder and kidnapping and will be sentenced to 62 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to prosecutors.

Martin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and will be sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, a news release from the prosecutor’s office states.

An attorney for both Riley and Martin declined to comment for this article. Their plea deals are expected to be finalized during a hearing at 9 a.m. March 1, online court records indicate.

“One thing that everybody knows about him, is he was not a confrontational person,” said Imam Ahmed Alamine in the days after the shooting. “Abdukadir was a very peaceful person and honest.”

The shooting hit Indianapolis’ Muslim community hard and left some questioning if they should continue working as rideshare or taxicab drivers in the city, Alamine said.

