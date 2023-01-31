Prosecutor's office names man shot by police in Wyoming

Wyoming police officers shot Joe Louis Frasure early Monday on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming. Officials say Frasure nearly hit an officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.

The prosecutor's office has released the name of the man shot Monday morning by Wyoming police officers.

Joe Louis Frasure is at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and remains on life-support, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office reported Tuesday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, who investigated the shooting, said Tuesday the case "now belongs" to the prosecutor's office.

Body camera footage and the names of the officers have not been released. Police said a second person was at the scene with Frasure, but that person's name has also not been released.

Officials said police responded to an apartment building in the 300 block of Durrell Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday for the report of a "possible burglary."

When the police arrived, Frasure and the other person attempted to flee, police said. Frasure got into a vehicle.

According to a press release, police said Frasure "almost struck an officer ... causing that officer and another officer on scene to fire their duty weapons."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prosecutor's office IDs man shot by police in Wyoming