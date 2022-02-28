Prosecutor's office to present members of Central Park Five

MOUNT HOLLY - Two victims of a historic injustice will speak at a virtual event being sponsored Monday, Feb. 28, by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise, who were wrongly imprisoned as members of the Central Park Five, will address "where we stand in our collective efforts as a society to enhance fairness for all in the criminal justice system," the prosecutor's office said in announcing the event.

It is hosting the men from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in recognition of Black History Month.

The speakers will take questions submitted by members of the virtual audience, the prosecutor's office said.

It said Richardson and Wise will bring "a story of resilience in overcoming grave injustice,"

They were among fiive teenagers arrested in 1989 on charges of assaulting and raping a female jogger in New York City's Central Park.

The youths — Richardson was 14 and Wise was 16 — were mistreated by police and vilified by the media and public figures, said the Innocence Project, a nonprofit that works to overturn wrongful convictions.

It noted the teenagers were found guilty "despite inconsistent confessions, DNA evidence exclusion and a lack of other evidence connecting them to the crime scene."

DNA evidence ultimately exonerated the five in 2002.

The Innocence Project noted the case "has illuminated police coercion tactics with young people, youth vulnerability to false confessions, and the profound dangers of media bias and racial profiling."

The case became the subject of a 2019 Netflix miniseries, “When They See Us."

Richardson and Wise will take questions primarily through emails submitted in advance to jbewley@co.burlington.nj.us and through an online chat function.

The event number is 2330 490 5307, and the password is “hello.” The event can also be joined by phone at 408-418-9388.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Kevin Richardson, Korey Wise, members of Central Park Five, to speak