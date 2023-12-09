Prosecutor's Office reveals identity of manufacturer of Shahed attack drones used to hit Ukraine

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine has established that the Shahed-131\136 attack drones used by Russia to bombard Ukraine are manufactured by the Iranian state-owned aircraft manufacturer, Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General with reference to an expert analysis, in response to a request from the news outlet Suspilne

Quote: "The conclusions of expert studies have been obtained, according to which the UAV marked Geran-2 is identified as an attack UAV of the Shahed-136 type. The other sample obtained, labelled Geran-1, was identified as a Shahed-131 attack UAV.

The developer and manufacturer of these UAVs is the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Company (HESA) of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Details: The letter does not, however, contain any conclusions about other types of attack drones, presumably the Mohajer-6, the Italmas and others.

"After an expert analysis has been carried out, it will be possible to obtain information on the use of new types of drones, including Italmas, or others. The pre-trial investigation in these criminal proceedings is ongoing," the letter states.

Suspilne noted that back in January of this year, the Department for Combating Crimes in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office told the outlet that they were unable to determine the drones’ country of origin, supply routes, place of manufacture and other details, but that they would try to establish this.

When asked about the foreign components that are found in drones, the Prosecutor's Office said that it had sent inquiries to nine countries to establish the supply routes for the components. It did not specify which countries.

