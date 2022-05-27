Prosecutors office: Wednesday Elkhart shootings connected

May 27—ELKHART — Authorities have confirmed that two fatal shootings which took place Wednesday in Elkhart are connected.

Following a reported domestic disturbance at 12:37 p.m., Cassandra Geschke, 21, was found at a residence at 2920 Pleasant Plain Ave., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to an Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office news release.

Police units along with medics attempted life-saving measures on Geschke, but she succumbed to her injuries, the release reads.

Minutes later, based on information from a person at the Geschke residence, officers went to Kentucky Fried Chicken, located at 2709 S. Main St. There it was determined that Jerry L. Hopkin, 33, Elkhart, had attempted suicide with a handgun.

Hopkins was transported to Elkhart General Hospital and later succumbed to his self-inflicted injuries.

Both shootings were determined to be related, the release stated, but no other details were provided.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, which is still considered active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 574-296-1888 or 574-295-2825.

