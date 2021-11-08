Prosecutor's office wins funding for regional high-tech crime lab

Eric Hoffman

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office will establish a "high-tech crime investigation unit" that will help law enforcement authorities in 11 eastern Indiana counties process digital evidence.

Electronic devices, especially cell phones, are now frequently elements in criminal investigations.

To date, all digital evidence has been sent to the Indiana State Police Cyber Crime Unit for evaluation.

With the growing use of such devices, the ISP unit at times becomes "severely backlogged," leading to long delays in processing evidence.

That prompted the Indiana General Assembly to fund a proposal by the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council to create 10 "regional hubs... to assist prosecuting attorneys in investigating, collecting evidence and prosecuting high tech crimes."

Each county selected as home of a "regional hub" — Delaware County is one of 10 across the state to be chosen — will be "partnered with academic institutions," according to a news release.

The Delaware County unit will be partnered with Ball State University.

The Delaware County High Tech Crime Unit — to be housed in the local prosecutor's office — will serve authorities in Delaware, Blackford, Fayette, Grant, Henry, Jay, Randolph, Rush, Union, Wabash and Wayne counties.

Hoffman's office will each year receive $285,000 in state funding to operate the unit.

The Delaware County prosecutor said the unit's staff will include a director, two investigators and up to two interns.

Community partners in the project, along with Ball State University, are the Ball Brothers Foundation, Jud Fisher and the Ball Brothers Project Sybertooth, the Muncie and Ball State University police departments and the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.

Hoffman called the unit a "real game-changer in criminal investigations."

"We now have the ability to process digital evidence locally and do so for our surrounding counties," he said. The new unit is expected to be in place by early 2022.

Hoffman said his chief deputy prosecutor, Zach Craig, led the pursuit of a proposal to place a unit in Delaware County.

Craig said the new unit would be "instrumental in aiding police agencies to swiftly combat crime and provide justice to our community."

