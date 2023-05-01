Prosecutors: Officer accused of killing 16-year-old used badge to steal nude photos from women

Prosecutors said a former police officer accused of murdering a 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl used his badge to get into women’s phones and access private, explicit videos.

Miles Bryant was denied bond Monday, months after the remains of Susana Morales were recovered in the woods near the Barrow County line. Morales had been missing since last July.

Bryant’s gun was recovered near the body and he was arrested on murder and kidnapping charges in February

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in court Monday, where prosecutors laid out an alleged pattern of deviant behavior tracing back to Bryant’s time in high school.

Prosecutors said that on three different occasions, Bryant found ways to send sexual videos from three women’s phones to his phone. In at least one case, he was on duty and in uniform as a Doraville police officer.

Prosecutors detailed the allegations as reasons to show Bryant is a danger to the community.

“This defendant used his badge and his place of authority to commit felonies, numerous, over unauthorized access of multiple women’s accounts, breaking into their homes, a pattern of behavior that is sexually deviant and deviantly-motivated since 2018,” prosecutors said.

Elasha Bates, a high school classmate of Bryant’s, told Johnson after his arrest that he stalked her for more than a year. A police report from Dec. 11 lists Bryant as the suspect for a suspicious activity incident. Gwinnett County police said the case was never assigned to a detective and now they’re reopening the case in light of Morales’ death.

Another woman told Johnson she lived near Bryant and that he broke into her home in 2018 when she was 16 and stole her underwear.

The family never filed a police report.

“We went next door, and we spoke to his parents, and from there they kind of, you know, talked us out of making a police report,” the woman said.

In February 2018, a police report shows another Berkmar classmate said Bryant tried to break into her home.

“The homeowner, in that case, did not want to wish to prosecute. And so that case ultimately was resolved,” Gwinnett County Chief J.D. McClure said.