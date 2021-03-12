Prosecutor's online hunch leads to arrest of assault suspect

·2 min read

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor's uncomfortable hunch during an online court hearing led to the arrest of a Michigan man who was inside the same home as a woman who was testifying against him in an assault case.

A judge in St. Joseph County quickly intervened after Deborah Davis noticed the woman's body language and how she answered questions. The parties in most Michigan court hearings are not actually in a courtroom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have reason to believe that the defendant is in the same apartment as the complaining witness right now, and I am extremely scared for her safety,” Davis said during the March 2 hearing, which was conducted over video conference.

The victim and the defendant, Coby Harris, participated via separate video feeds, but their behavior caused Davis concern.

“The fact that she’s looking off to the side and he’s moving around — I want some confirmation that she is safe before we continue," Davis said, according to the video.

Harris, 21, was charged with assaulting the woman in February when they were in a relationship.

Judge Jeffrey Middleton told Harris to take a picture of the address from where he was participating in the Zoom hearing. Harris declined, saying his phone had a low battery.

“We may need to adjourn this, your honor,” Davis told the judge.

Harris was arrested for violating a condition of his bond. He apologized to the judge for lying.

“If you have $10 million, you can’t bond out. In addition, the prosecutor’s probably also going to charge you with obstruction of justice,” Middleton said.

A message seeking comment from Harris' attorney was not immediately returned Friday. The next court hearing is Tuesday. The incident was first reported by the Sturgis Journal.

“That’s the first time I ever had anybody sitting in the next room potentially intimidating a witness to assault,” Middleton said.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What's this craze for 'NFTs' all about, anyway?

    A digital art piece, tweaked using cryptocurrency technology to make it one-of-a-kind, sold at auction this week for nearly $70 million. Cross this notion with cryptocurrency technology known as the blockchain and you get NFTs. NFTs confirm an item's ownership by recording the details on a digital ledger known as a blockchain, which is public and stored on computers across the internet, making it effectively impossible to destroy or lose.

  • CAE (CAE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does CAE (CAE) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Suspected pedophile extradited from Israel to face justice in U.S.

    Gershon Kranzer will now face charges in New York, but an American woman whose alleged abuser was also caught in Israel says she's still waiting for justice.

  • Study: Lack of diversity in Hollywood costs industry $10B

    For years, researchers have said a lack of diversity in Hollywood films doesn’t just poorly reflect demographics, it’s bad business. A new study by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates just how much Hollywood is leaving on the table: $10 billion. The McKinsey report, released Thursday, analyzes how inequality shapes the industry and how much it ultimately costs its bottom line.

  • Uber passenger seen on video coughing on driver is arrested, California police say

    The Uber driver filmed a video of passengers coughing on him after he refused them service for not wearing masks.

  • James Revisits Rejected Parody Songs

    The Late Late Show with James Corden is no stranger to parody songs. But what you don't know is that for every classic parody our writers room has produced, there are many that never saw the light of day...until now. And James has some questions for the writers.

  • Officials in Argentina raided labs producing toxic bleach as a COVID-19 treatment after a misinformation campaign fueled its popularity

    Advocates of a toxic bleach "miracle cure" have used the coronavirus pandemic to popularize the substance in South America.

  • Stock Market Resumes Uptrend As Dow, S&P 500 Hit Highs; Disney, Boeing, Tesla, Roblox, Coupang In Focus

    The stock market is back in an uptrend as the Dow and S&P 500 hit highs this week. Disney, Boeing, Tesla and Roblox were newsmakers.

  • UN says Ebola in Guinea may be linked to 2014 outbreak

    A top official at the World Health Organization said that a genetic analysis of the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Guinea suggests it may have been sparked by a survivor of the devastating West Africa epidemic that ended five years ago. At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan described the results of the genetic sequencing of the virus in Guinea as “quite remarkable.” Scientists in Africa and Germany posted their results on a virology website on Friday, concluding that the current Ebola virus sickening people in Guinea is extremely similar to the virus that sparked the widespread West Africa outbreak that began in 2014.

  • Journalists' group: 65 media workers killed in 2020

    A total of 65 journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2020 while doing their jobs, according to the International Federation of Journalists. The IFJ also reported that more than 200 journalists are currently jailed because of their work. The killings of journalists took place in 16 different countries during targeted attacks, bomb attacks and crossfire incidents.

  • WHO: Guinea Ebola outbreak likely from human source

    Guinea's current Ebola outbreak is likely to have been sparked by a latent infection in the human population from the last outbreak rather than from the virus jumping the species barrier again, a World Health Organization official said on Friday. At least 18 cases of Ebola have been reported in Guinea's first resurgence of the virus since the 2013-16 outbreak which was the worst in history and spread through West Africa, killing thousands. The WHO's top emergencies official Mike Ryan told a briefing the preliminary finding based on initial genetic sequencing was "remarkable" because of the period of time the virus appeared to have lingered on.

  • Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges

    A Communist Party newspaper says China will soon begin trials for two Canadians who were arrested two years ago in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. The Global Times said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor “will soon be tried" after they were charged with “crimes undermining China’s national security” in June 2020. Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested in December 2018, days after Meng Wanzhou was detained at Vancouver airport.

  • Rideshare driver asks passengers to not eat in SUV — then they attack, Illinois cops say

    An Uber driver in California was attacked by passengers just days before.

  • Brazil gives final approval for AstraZeneca vaccine, sees domestic manufacture

    Brazil's health regulator Anvisa on Friday said it has given final approval for AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University, which will be manufactured domestically by the Fiocruz biomedical institute. The AstraZeneca vaccine is already being administered in Brazil, but is registered only for emergency use, and the doses have been imported from India. In an online address, Anvisa director Gustavo Mendes said that the doses manufactured by Fiocruz are expected to be delivered to the Health Ministry later this month.

  • NYC school bans kids from using terms 'Mom and Dad', 'Merry Christmas'

    FOX News correspondent Laura Ingle reports on the private school's 'inclusionary glossary' on 'America Reports'

  • There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible?

    Spaceships zipping at the speed of light or faster are a staple of science fiction. A new research paper authored by an American physicist offers a potential blueprint for superluminal travel - faster than the speed of light - using conventional physics rather than a construct based upon hypothetical particles and states of matter with exotic physical properties. The paper, published this week in the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity, moves the question of superluminal travel a step away from theoretical research and a step toward an engineering challenge, according to physicist Erik Lentz, who did the work while at the University of Göttingen in Germany.

  • SNP ban on communal worship has caused 'irreconcilable conflict' for Christians, court hears

    An SNP government ban on public religious worship to help stem the spread of Coronavirus has placed Christians in Scotland into a “deep crisis”, a court has heard. Advocate Janys Scott QC told judge Lord Braid that the pandemic has highlighted a “irreconcilable conflict” which believers have between obeying the State and God. Lord Braid heard on Thursday that this tension has caused 27 Church Ministers to instruct Ms Scott to raise a judicial review at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. They believe that the Scottish Government’s decision to close churches earlier this year was unlawful and breaches their right to religious freedom under human rights legislation. They also believe that the Scottish Government has breached the obligations placed on it by the British constitution.

  • U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in China

    (Bloomberg) -- An upstart contender to U.S. Treasuries has emerged in the wake of last month’s vicious debt rout.Chinese government bonds have defied the turbulence rocking peers from Australia to Europe, offering a port in the global reflation storm. JPMorgan Asset Management and Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC are among those who now see them mimicking the resilience that has afforded U.S. government debt the status of the world’s safest asset in times of crisis.The nation’s 10-year yield has been wedged in a tight eight basis-point range over the past month, even as price swings in the rest of the bond world have broken out. While that doesn’t automatically make Chinese bonds the go-to bulwark against volatility, it helps explain why a market once closed to most international investors is emerging as a shock absorber in wild pandemic trading.“At times when you’re seeing volatility in the developed markets like you’re seeing now, it’s a good place to keep your cash,” said Arjun Vij, who co-manages JPMorgan Asset Management’s $1.6 billion Global Bond Fund. “China government bonds are as good an asset as U.S. Treasuries when looking at long-term correlations versus global stocks.”Casting Chinese debt as a viable asset class for trillions of dollars in savings is controversial, given liquidity and accessibility issues as well as currency risk. But since it’s only very loosely correlated with other bond markets, it makes for a nifty hedge, the thinking goes, especially when the rest of the world’s biggest bond markets are getting clobbered in tandem.As a sign of just how insulated the market is, the correlation between one gauge of China’s debt and a broader Bloomberg Barclays global aggregate held close to zero during the rout two weeks ago. The relationship is now just 0.2, where a reading of 1 would indicate the two move hand-in-hand and zero means there’s no correlation whatsoever.That follows a similar pattern during the pandemic turmoil last March where the market was exceedingly stable, defying the storm in U.S. Treasuries. On Friday, the yield on 10-year U.S. bonds jumped to 1.61%, nearing the highest level in more than a year.Alternative HedgeHolding Chinese debt is an alluring proposition for money managers looking for fresh hedges to counterbalance to their riskier stock holdings, a bedrock of the ubiquitous 60/40 portfolio. It also comes as investors begin to ask serious questions about the plumbing of the Treasury market amid the recent volatility.“Treasuries’ role as a safe haven is not there anymore,” said Tracy Chen, a Philadelphia-based portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, who bought Chinese debt for the first time last year. “There is an increasing possibility of using China bonds as an alternative.”China was the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic. As a result, yields there had already risen to levels last seen before the crisis, something bond investors in the rest of the world are only beginning to grapple with. At 3.25%, the yield on China’s 10-year bond now towers over its major peers.Investors are taking notice. Chinese bonds funds saw $420 million of inflows in the week through March 10, even as investors lowered their emerging-market holdings by the most in nearly a year, according to EPFR Global. They haven’t seen outflows in about 10 months.Foreign investors bought 93.6 billion yuan ($14.4 billion) worth of Chinese debt in February, after adding positions at a record pace the previous month, egged on by the addition of China’s government and policy-bank bonds into the world’s major indexes in 2019.“From a relative value perspective, all stars are aligned,” said Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management in London who is overweight Chinese debt.. “We’re likely to see rotation not only from low yielders in emerging markets but also from global markets into China.”Still, there are plenty of risks that can throw a wrench into the trade. China is looking to curb a rapid buildup in financial leverage, which means the central bank may guide borrowing costs higher. The debt market has long been criticized for its poor liquidity since local lenders hold the majority of bonds and don’t actively trade them.Last Friday, a normally dull Chinese policy-bank bond surged more than 200%, sending the yield to minus 14% by the close. While the move was erased on Monday, concern over what happened will linger.“China has a lot of work to do in terms of boosting liquidity for investors and build some financial infrastructure to enable people to do futures,” said Brandywine Global’s Chen.Uneven FieldThere’s also the question of the geopolitical rivalry between the U.S. and China that could spill over into the financial sphere, despite optimism that relations would improve under President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the nation’s capital controls make it an uneven playing field for foreign investors.To access the market, international funds must wade through rounds of paper work. Once in, they need to navigate local tax policy and don’t have recourse to hedging tools. The central bank also maintains a tight grip on the currency and can often dictate its direction.In contrast, the $21 trillion Treasury market is still the deepest in the world, with close to $3 trillion changing hands each week on average over the past year. It serves as the benchmark risk-free rate for assets of many stripes. All that means it’s in a class of its own.Despite the limitations, foreign investors are willing to make sacrifices to get their hands on Chinese debt.“Every CIO we’re talking to is now making their first allocation to China,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong. “This is the single largest change in capital markets in anybody’s lifetime.”(Adds Treasury move in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Focus on dangers of campus sexual violence in Biden review of Trump-era Title IX changes

    Fairness is necessary. But when the stakes are death and trauma, we must balance fairness with justice. If we don't find the truth, students could die.

  • Ocasio-Cortez, other NY leaders join calls for Cuomo's resignation

    Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler and several other New York political leaders on Friday joined calls for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him in recent weeks. The statements by 13 Democratic U.S. representatives came a day after the New York state legislature announced it would review accusations made by six women against Cuomo.