Prosecutors open case in ex-Milwaukee cop Michael Mattioli's homicide trial

Prosecutors on Tuesday are expected to call their first witnesses against Michael Mattioli, who is on trial for homicide.

The former Milwaukee police officer is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of his friend, Joel Acevedo, 25.

On Monday, a jury of nine women and five men was empaneled to hear the case. Two of the jurors are alternates.

Mattioli told investigators he put Acevedo in a chokehold for 10 minutes during a fight at Mattioli's home in April 2020 while he was off-duty, but didn't think he applied enough pressure to kill him.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Jurors also got a preview of the cases prosecutors and defense attorneys plan to present during the trial, which is expected to last a week.

Here are the takeaways from the first day of the trial:

In his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Paul Tiffin urged jurors medical records will show Acevedo died from loss of oxygen to the brain and that Mattioli's actions were the cause.

Defense attorney Craig S. Powell, of Milwaukee, offered the theory in his opening Acevedo's chronic heart and lung issues, along with his cocaine use, more likely played a heavy into his death. He said Mattioli is awakened in the middle of the night to find Acevedo's hand in his pocket. Yelling escalated into a fight, ending with another man getting punched and Mattioli trying to subdue Acevedo. “Mr. Acevedo’s death was tragic ... but it was not a crime,” Powell said. "Mr. Mattioli's actions were reasonable. ... He was protecting himself and others from violence."

Attorneys on both sides urged jurors to dismiss previous media coverage of the case the last three years, and to focus solely on the evidence and testimony they will hear this week in Judge David Swanson's courtroom.

Mattioli faces up to 40 years in prison and another 20 years on extended supervision, if convicted.

Here's what's expected today:

Prosecutors are expected to call the first officers called to the scene that night. Tiffin also signaled his intent to at some point call Wieslawa Tlomak, the county's chief medical examiner. She became chief after Dr. Brian Peterson left the agency earlier this year and has been testifying in other trials recently in which the cause of death is central to the case. Her name was added to the state's witness list on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: In ex-Milwaukee cop Michael Mattioli homicide trial, prosecutors open