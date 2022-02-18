Prosecutors open door for possible reduced sentence for ex-cop convicted of manslaughter

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter will be sentenced at the Hennepin County Courthouse this Friday.

Potter was found guilty of both first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright in December 2021.

During Potter's trial, Matthew Frank, the lead prosecutor, had previously said the state would be seeking an enhanced sentence.

However, state prosecutors filed a motion on February 15, which allow Potter to make her case for a downward departure.

In the memorandum, the AG's office explained that if Potter can convince the court she can serve in society's best interests, she can face a lower sentence which includes the following penalties, if Judge Regina Chu allows:

"… For the Court to depart on this basis, Defendant would need to establish that society’s interests are better served, not just her own. She would need to show that something good can come of a probationary disposition," the filing published by Minnesota AG Keith Ellison reads.

If Potter cannot convince the court she can serve in society's best interest, the state’s presumptive sentence is 86 months, which is just over 7 years.

In Minnesota, first-degree manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Potter's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.