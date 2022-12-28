Prosecutors open investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos

39
BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
·5 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Long Island prosecutors have launched an investigation into U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos of New York, after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office.

But despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal office, Santos has thus far shown no signs of stepping aside — even as he has publicly admitted to a long list of lies.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican.

“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” she said. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Santos’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be sworn in next Tuesday, when the U.S. House reconvenes. If he assumes office, he could face investigations by the House Committee on Ethics and the Justice Department.

The New York attorney general’s office has already said it is looking into some of the issues that have come to light.

The Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street pedigree and a college degree, but he has yet to address other lingering questions — including the source of what appears to be a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands in back rent.

Some fellow Republicans had called for Congress and law enforcement to launch inquiries.

Fellow Long Island Republican, Rep.-elect Nick Lalota said he was troubled by the revelations.

“I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required,” Lalota said Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Nassau County DA’s office, Brendan Brosh, said Wednesday: “We are looking into the matter.” The scope of the investigation was not immediately clear.

Other Republicans castigated Santos for his dishonesty but stopped short of asking him to step aside.

“Congressman-Elect George Santos has broken the public trust by making serious misstatements regarding his background, experience and education, among other issues,” said Joseph G. Cairo, chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, which lies within the 3rd Congressional District.

Cairo said he “expected more than just a blanket apology,” adding that “the damage that his lies have caused to many people, especially those who have been impacted by the Holocaust, are profound.”

Fellow Long Island Republican, Rep.-elect Nick Lalota said he was troubled by the revelations.

“I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement, is required,” Lalota said Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Nassau County DA’s office, Brendan Brosh, said: “We are looking into the matter.”

Questions intensified after The New York Times examined the narrative Santos, 34, presented to voters during his successful campaign for a congressional district that straddles the north shore suburbs of Long Island and a sliver of Queens.

The Times uncovered records in Brazil that show Santos was the subject of a criminal investigation there in 2008 over allegations that he used stolen checks to buy items at an clothing shop in the city of Niteroi. At the time, Santos would have been 19. The Times quoted local prosecutors as saying the case was dormant because Santos had never appeared in court.

Santos continued to deny that he was being sought by authorities in South America.

Democrats pounced, calling Santos a serial fabulist and demanded he voluntarily not take office.

In an interview with the New York Post earlier this week, Santos apologized for his fabrications but downplayed them as “sins” over embellishing his resume, adding that “we do stupid things in life.”

He admitted to lying about working for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, as well as having earned a degree in finance and economics from Baruch College in New York.

Beyond his resume, Santos invented a life story that has also come under question, including claims that his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII.”

During his campaign, he referred to himself as “a proud American Jew.”

He backtracked on that claim, saying he never intended to claim Jewish heritage, which would have likely raised his appeal among his district’s significant ranks of Jewish voters.

“I am Catholic,” he told the Post. “Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

In a statement Tuesday, the Republican Jewish Coalition repudiated Santos.

“He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish,” the coalition said. “He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.”

Santos lost his first race for Congress in 2020 but successfully ran again this year.

In its opposition research on Santos, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised several red flags about the Republican’s record — but also accepted some of his assertions, including his educational record, as fact. The 87-page dossier sought to tie him to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and his support for baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The report also sought to depict him as a far-right candidate. But buried within its report, the DCCC had raised issues about his shaky financial standing and multiple evictions that left him thousands of dollars in debt.

Federal campaign records show that he loaned his campaign more than $700,000, but the source of that money has yet to be explained.

“George Santos is delusional if he thinks voters will trust him after he’s been exposed for lie after lie and continues to withhold key information,” DCCC spokesperson Nebeyatt Betre said.

While his Democratic opponent, Robert Zimmerman, also tried to raise Santos’ misrepresentations during his losing campaign, it did not gain much traction.

Zimmerman had said that Santos was unfit for office and has called for him to step aside so a special election can be held.

Recommended Stories

  • Nassau County DA Investigating George Santos’s Fabrications

    (Bloomberg) -- US Representative-elect George Santos’s false claims about his education and work history before he won a Long Island congressional seat in November are being examined by a local prosecutor. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveAlameda

  • NY Rep.-elect Santos admits lying about career, college

    Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., admitted Monday that he lied about his job experience and college education during his successful campaign for a seat in the U.S. House. The New York Times raised questions last week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during his campaign. The Queens resident had said he had obtained a degree from Baruch College in New York, but the school said that couldn’t be confirmed.

  • Embattled Republican Santos faces new heat over 'Jew-ish' heritage claim

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative-elect George Santos, a New York Republican who this week acknowledged lying about his education and employment history while running for Congress, faced fresh criticism on Tuesday over his claims of Jewish heritage. The Republican Jewish Coalition said Santos would not be welcome at the group's future events after misleading its members about his ties to their faith. The group issued its statement a day after Santos told the New York Post that he "never claimed to be Jewish," despite what the newspaper described as a message on his campaign website saying that his mother was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War Two.

  • Santos Blames ‘Bourgeois’ Media for Pointing Out His Many, Many Campaign Lies

    “I’m not a criminal” Santos told various publications on Monday, vowing to take office despite calls for his resignation.

  • Are Republicans Finally Starting to Turn on Liar-Elect George Santos?

    GettyRepublican George Santos, the serial liar who somehow won a seat in Congress last month, is finally facing some friendly fire. Despite brutal reports from The New York Times, The Daily Beast, and other publications showing that Santos fabricated large parts of his resume and even his very identity, it seemed virtually inevitable he would take a seat in Congress next month.That may still be the case. But on Tuesday, Nick LaLota—a fellow Republican who just won a congressional seat on Long Is

  • New York Rep.-elect George Santos confesses to lies about his resumé: Report

    New York Republican Rep.-elect George Santos confessed to the New York Post on Monday that he lied on his resume about his education and employment.

  • Taiwan extends compulsory military service to 1 year

    Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four months to a year starting in 2024, President Tsai Ing-wen said Tuesday, as the self-ruled island faces China's military, diplomatic and trade pressure. Taiwan, which split from the mainland in 1949 during a civil war, is claimed by China. The decades-old threat of invasion by China has sharpened since Beijing cut off communications with Taiwan's government after the 2016 election of Tsai, who is seen as pro-independence.

  • New rifle, light machine gun headed to close combat troops

    The weapons are going to infantry, scouts, combat engineers and special operations.

  • Taiwan triples duration of compulsory military service

    Of Taiwan's 188,000-person military, 90% are volunteers and 10% are men serving their currently required four months.

  • U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies cancel HK-listing plans: The Information

    The report comes after a U.S. accounting watchdog said it had full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges amid rocky relations between the world's largest economies. While the Chinese ecommerce firm has paused discussions of a potential Hong Kong listing, freight company Full Truck Alliance has scrapped its long time plan, according to the report. Companies such as Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com have moved to also list in Hong Kong over the past few years to hedge the risk of potential delisting in the United States due to political disputes with China.

  • Judge says parents of Madalina Cojocari must surrender passports

    Madalina Cojocari has been missing for more than a month and the 11-year-old girl’s parents were scheduled to be in court for a bond hearing Wednesday.

  • U.S. plans to expand border expulsions for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians - sources

    The Biden administration is planning to use pandemic-era restrictions to expel many Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught at the southwest border back to Mexico, while simultaneously allowing some to enter the United States by air on humanitarian grounds, according to three U.S. officials familiar on the matter. This latest policy under consideration comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that pandemic-era restrictions, known as Title 42, must stay in place for what could be months as a legal battle over their future plays out. Under Title 42, which was originally issued in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic under Republican former President Donald Trump, border agents can rapidly expel migrants to Mexico without giving them a chance to seek asylum.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene gives bizarrely longwinded defence of George Santos campaign lies

    The Georgia Republican says Washington should “give George Santos a chance

  • ‘Jack Ryan’ season 3 ushers show into its anti-hero era

    Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" season 3 is fun if not an exercise in the familiar.

  • The US military is planning for a 'transformative' year in Asia as tensions with China continue to rise

    US forces remain concentrated at major bases in Northeast Asia, but the Pentagon is making plans for "a more mobile, lethal, diversified posture."

  • Oprah says this Laura Geller palette 'takes the guesswork out of makeup' — now over 65% off

    When makeup finds its way onto Oprah's Favorite Things List and it's on mega sale, it's an automatic 'add to cart'.

  • Brazil's top court bans guns from capital ahead of Lula inauguration

    Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday banned registered gun-owners from carrying firearms in the federal district until after the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in reaction to recent episodes of political violence. Justice Alexandre de Moraes temporarily suspended licenses that permit hunters, marksmen and collectors to carry guns, firearms and ammunition in the region where the capital city of Brasilia is located. The measure will be in place from Wednesday evening to Jan. 2, the day after Lula's inauguration, according to Moraes' decision, which was reviewed by Reuters.

  • Lawmakers speak out as George Santos admits to lying about biography

    New York Rep.-elect George Santos is facing mounting criticism from his future Democratic colleagues for fabricating parts of his biography -- criticism that is coming from some of Santos' fellow Republicans as well, though many in his party have not commented on the controversy, and some have defended him. "GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign," Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., tweeted on Monday, pushing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to call a vote to expel Santos if he does not step down. Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro also tweeted that Santos should resign or Congress should expel him, which would require a two-thirds vote, and that his actions should be investigated by authorities.

  • COVID-19 learning loss could cost pandemic students $70K in lifetime earnings: study

    Children’s learning loss during the pandemic could reduce their lifetime earnings by $70,000, according to a Stanford University economist’s study reported by The Wall Street Journal. Eric Hanushek, who studies the economics of education, suggested the total losses could amount to $28 trillion over the course of this century, according to the Journal. “The economic…

  • A look at the craziest New Year's Eve events where revelers will ring in 2023

    From PEEPS, to conch shells and even a giant Pierogi – towns across the country host long-standing traditions to ring in the new year.