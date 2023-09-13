Prosecutors oppose Jenkins' motion to release grand jury materials

Sep. 12—Federal prosecutors on Monday argued that Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins had not met the bar required for a judge to release the minutes and witness testimony from the grand jury that indicted him.

The filing came in response to a request from Jenkins last month, in which he posited the government may have misrepresented facts of the case to the jurors.

In their opposition, federal prosecutors called Jenkins' request a "fishing expedition."

Grand jury proceedings are generally kept secret. But a defendant can get them released if they convince a judge that there's reason to believe something in the minutes or witness testimony might create a basis for the dismissal of the charges against them.

In his motion to release the materials, Jenkins argued that the government made misstatements in its legal filings that "have caused the defendant to have legitimate concerns about what information the government presented to the grand jury, and what directions the government gave to the grand jury regarding the application of the law."

The federal government's case against Jenkins is so weak, he argued, it's "impossible for a defendant who is standing in his position to not believe that 'irregularities in the grand jury proceedings' are what led to the pending Indictment against him."

The government, however, wrote in its filing Monday that Jenkins had not offered proof of problems with the grand jury proceedings.

"The defendants have not and cannot put forward any factual basis to suggest that any wrongdoing or abuse has occurred," the filing says.

Federal prosecutors also disputed the specific allegations from Jenkins' previous motion, arguing that they had not misrepresented facts of the case in any previous filings.

Andrea Smith, one of Jenkins' attorneys, declined to comment Tuesday. She said her team had two weeks to respond to the government's most recent filing.

The sheriff and his co-defendant, Robert Krop, were indicted in April on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.

Krop, who co-owns the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, was also charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

The federal government alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted five "law letters" for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead. The letters expressed the sheriff's office's desire to see demonstrations of various machine guns.

Those letters were sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which only allows the manufacture, sale or transfer of post-1986 machine guns under a narrow set of circumstances.

The law letters with Jenkins' signature allowed Krop to obtain the guns and rent them out to customers for a profit. However, no demonstrations of the weapons ever occurred, prosecutors allege.

After three months of back-and-forth filings, the judge overseeing the case ruled last month that Jenkins and Krop would be tried separately.

