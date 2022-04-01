Prosecutors oppose self-defense claim by Goshen man as trial nears in Capitol riot case

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to bar a Goshen man from claiming self-defense in his upcoming trial on charges of assaulting a cop during the Capitol riot last year.

In a motion before the trial is set to begin on April 25, they argued Thomas Webster has no legal grounds to claim he was defending himself when he pushed past a metal barrier and tackled an officer who had been trying to hold back the pro-Trump mob as it surged toward the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas Webster of Goshen is shown grabbing the gas mask of a police officer outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an image prosecutors provided in court papers. The former Marine and retired New York City police officer faces seven charges for his alleged assault during the pro-Trump riot.

"Webster was the initial aggressor and responded with greater force than necessary for any alleged self-protection," the prosecutors wrote.

Webster's attorney plans to claim the officer provoked him and has filed his own brief to justify a self-defense argument. Judge Amit Mehta, who is hearing the case in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., has not ruled yet on whether to allow that claim to be made before jurors.

Venue change: Riot suspect wants trial moved out of DC because of likely jury bias

Sedition: Newburgh tattoo shop owner faces new charge with fellow Oath Keepers

Released: Capitol riot suspect from Goshen is sprung from jail after four months

Webster, a retired New York City police officer and retired Marine, is accused of attacking the officer after pushing to the front of the crowd and berating the cop with a stream of profanity. He had entered the fray waving a Marine flag on a metal pole, which he then broke in half on the barrier and brandished during the altercation.

Thomas Webster, a former New York City police officer, is among those arrested and charged for participating in the Capitol riot.

The entire encounter was recorded on video cameras worn by the embattled officers. Prosecutors allege that Webster tried to pull the gas mask and helmet off the cop after tackling him, yanking so hard that the chin strap cut off the officer's breathing.

Webster faces seven charges, including assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon. He's one of 13 Hudson Valley men and more than 700 defendants in all charged with taking part in the riot that erupted on Jan. 6, 2021 as Congress met to certify President Joe Biden's election victory.

Story continues

Webster's trial will be one of the first riot cases to reach that stage. The first two trials ended with convictions on March 8 and March 22.

Webster's self-defense argument turns on the nature of the contact the officer made with him before Webster charged and tackled him. His attorney argues the officer punched him. Prosecutors say the officer "pushed Webster with an open hand to create distance between himself and Webster," which they called a reasonable use of force.

They argue the self-defense claim is baseless because Webster started the aggression, responded with undue force and could have protected himself simply by leaving, rather than attacking the officer.

"Webster had a clear pathway to avoid further engagement after Officer N.R. pushed him," the prosecutors wrote. "Webster instead did the opposite: he swung a dangerous object, rushed at the officer, and tackled him to the ground. This response was so forceful and violent that another rioter intervened to prevent Webster from further attacking Officer N.R."

Webster's attorney, James Monroe of Goshen, argues Webster couldn't back away from the officer to protect himself because the crowd was pushing against his back. He also claims the cop had challenged Webster to a fight and punched him in the face.

Webster used "the least amount of force under the circumstances by tackling the officer to the ground and neutralizing the threat of further violence," Monroe wrote.

In a previous motion, Monroe had asked the judge to move the trial out of Washington because his client was unlikely to get an impartial jury in a heavily Democratic city where many federal employees live. Mehta has issued no formal ruling on that request but affirmed as recently as Friday that the trial will begin in his courtroom in D.C. on April 25.

At least three of the other 12 riot defendants from the Hudson Valley also have rejected plea offers and plan to go to trial.

One is Edward Lang, a 26-year-old Sullivan County native accused of swinging a baseball bat at officers during a rampage that lasted more than two hours. He is awaiting trial at a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pa., where he recently was transferred after spending more than a year in the Washington, D.C., jail.

Lang is due in court for a case conference on Tuesday. No trial has been scheduled for him yet.

Also awaiting trial is Roberto Minuta, 37, the owner of a Newburgh tattoo shop and member of the Oath Keepers militia. Minuta, who now lives in Texas, and other Oath Keepers accused of plotting violence in Washington to keep Donald Trump in power are set to stand trial on July 11 for seditious conspiracy and other charges.

Three other Hudson Valley defendants have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for illegally entering the Capitol and are awaiting sentencing. Those men and their current sentencing dates are: Robert Ballesteros, 28, of Mahopac, April 26; Anthony Vuksanaj, 52, of Mahopac, April 29; Robert Chapman, 51, of Carmel, May 18.

Lang is the only Hudson Valley suspect being held in jail while awaiting trial or a guilty plea. Webster spent more than four months in jail and was released last summer on the condition that he remain confined to his home.

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for the Times Herald-Record and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@th-record.com.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Goshen US Capitol riot suspect plans self-defense claim at trial