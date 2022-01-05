Prosecutors say paramedic sold stolen vaccine cards





Federal prosecutors have accused a paramedic in Delaware of illegally selling COVID-19 vaccine cards.

At first, David Hodges, who worked at a vaccination site in Dover, printed blank vaccine cards he found on the website for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, according to court documents.

But later, the paramedic allegedly took blank vaccine cards from his workplace and labeled them with real vaccine lot numbers. He made roughly $1,300 after selling the forged documents.

He has since been charged by federal prosecutors with stealing COVID-19 vaccination cards and selling them, according to the criminal complaint. If found guilty, Hodges could face up to six months in jail, according to The Washington Post.

The Hill has reached out to an attorney for Hodges for comment.

Hodges is one of several health care workers facing charges in connection to fake vaccine cards.

Last month, a federal grand jury indicted a South Carolina nurse on two counts of producing fake vaccine cards, as well as for lying to federal investigators.

Earlier last year, a nurse in Michigan was one of two people arrested and charged with distributing and selling real COVID-19 cards that had either been stolen or embezzled from a Veterans Affairs hospital.

A Chicago pharmacist also was arrested in August after he allegedly sold dozens of authentic COVID-19 vaccine cards on eBay.