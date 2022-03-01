Prosecutors: Some past cases easier to recall than others

Mar. 1—Former prosecutors for Cherokee County recall what their first case was and which case they remember most.

A prosecutor is the government attorney who decides whether to prosecute and what to charge criminal suspects.

Local attorney Greg Combs is a former district attorney, first assistant district attorney, as well as a former adjunct professor and dean at Northeastern State University.

In 1979, Combs was handed his first case as a prosecutor in Texas and he called that a "hot potato."

"It was the DUI prosecution of a kindly and popular local gentleman, who had driven his Cadillac into the rear of a lighted and loaded cattle truck at dusk on Super Bowl eve the previous year," said Combs.

Combs said it was a case that no one wanted to touch, as the defendant was the father of the county judge.

"He did not preside, but the jury wasted little time siding with the accused," he said.

Combs recalled that a gallon jug of wine had smashed against the dashboard during the crash, completely drenching the driver. The driver in this case testified that he never consumed the drink and the odor of the beverage was due to it getting everywhere in the vehicle and on him.

"All were glad the case was over, including the new prosecutor. I believe they concluded that the facts would cause one to smell like wine," he said.

Combs then served as first assistant district attorney for Gerald Hunter of Sallisaw in 1983. His very first case involved a murder wherein a man was accused of shooting his wife in the face at close range.

"There were no witnesses to the shooting, so proof included circumstantial evidence. One direct fact was that the murder weapon was a revolver kept behind the bar at a club the couple managed at Caney Ridge," said Combs.

Witnesses stated the couple had been fighting all evening during a Thanksgiving dinner they had hosted at the club.

"Witnesses testified the husband was bullying and threatening the wife. The man had a strong lawyer on the other side, but the jury found the defendant guilty of first-degree manslaughter, recommending 10 years imprisonment, which Judge William Bliss imposed," said Combs.

His first case as a district attorney is one that Combs calls memorable, and many would agree it was just that. Combs was just elected to office when his brother, Wesley Combs, was hired by newly elected DA for Ottawa and Delaware counties Ben Loring.

"The weekend before we began our new duties, a man standing in Cherokee County shot across a road near Oaks and killed a man in Delaware County," said Combs. "I did some quick research to see where venue — which county — would be proper, reading the case of a man who stood in Cleveland County and shot a man off a tractor in Oklahoma County."

The law was that the case could be prosecuted in either county, with Combs hoping to give the case to his brother.

"But the lawmen, medical personnel, witnesses and families were more closely tied to Tahlequah, so we prosecuted in Cherokee County," he said. "While in custody, the defendant calmly informed Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Cary Thurmond that he had also shot and killed a man who was digging for fishing worms in Delaware County, thus solving a case which had puzzled authorities there."

Combs' brother was handed that murder case and the man received long prison sentences for his crimes.

"Interestingly, my brother had a career as a prosecutor and an Oklahoma assistant attorney general before returning to Cherokee County 20 years later to work at his old job, then retiring," said Combs.

Cases of murder, mayhem and shootouts aren't ones that stand out to Combs, but he said it's the cases involving the deaths, injuries and misfortunes of the innocent.

One case in particular for Combs was that of three children who were gathering cans beside the highway at Woodall, when they were struck and killed by a drunk driver who had already been convicted for driving while intoxicated. Combs said a Tahlequah jury recommended three-50-year sentences and the judge ordered those to run consecutively, totaling 150 years.

Combs served as district attorney from 1991 until 1995, but chose not to seek a second term. He worked for NSU for 10 years, serving as university counsel and chair of the Criminal Justice and Legal Studies department. He became assistant district attorney in 2008 and returned to private practice three months later.

Former prosecutor Jerry Moore, who now serves as Cherokee County special district judge, had accepted an appointment as assistant district attorney for Dianne Barker-Harrold, a post he held for 10 and a half years. He was elected to District 27 district attorney in 2006 and served one four-year term.

"As the elected district attorney, I handled multiple murder cases to jury convictions. It's hard not to mention a matter such as that, given all the hard work law enforcement and the various state agencies put in," said Moore.

It was during Moore's term when the area saw one of its biggest marijuana busts.

"On air, I was asked how tall I was because the bricks of marijuana were stacked even with my head. A lot of press; high profile," he said.

Moore said he would always remember the case of a home invasion, where in the defendant had already been tried once and resulted in a hung jury.

"I was an assistant district attorney at the time and the district attorney was Richard Gray. I'm grateful that Mr. Gray trusted me to go forward with another trial," said Moore.

Moore recalls the excellent job law enforcement did, as well as the family and members of the neighborhood. The defendant was convicted on all counts.

Moore first prosecuted a case involving a felony vandalism of a monument in 1995. The case was filed by Combs' office and Moore said it was attended by a group of motorcycle enthusiasts. He said the case was set for preliminary hearing and he didn't think they had enough evidence for the charges to stick.

"At the last moment, a relative of the defendant agreed to testify and we were able to get the accused bound over for trial. The defendant later entered a plea pursuant to an agreement with the state," he said.

Moore taught at NSU as an adjunct professor and has been recognized for his services as an instructor for the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training. He worked as an instructor in Continuing Legal Education for the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association.

Moore owned his own practice, Jerry S. Moore Law, for 9-1/2 years.