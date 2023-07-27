Prosecutor's plans for $1M lakefront vacation home mired in lawsuits

CHARLOTTE — The Lansing area’s longest tenured elected prosecutor and a prominent defense attorney have for months been locked in a legal dispute stemming from the construction of a $1 million vacation home on one of Up North's premier lakes.

What started as retirement planning in early 2019 has led to legal action in two counties — Eaton and Charlevoix — that includes a civil lawsuit over $400,000 in unpaid labor and materials, an eviction notice, a counterclaim and request for a judge to issue sanctions.

Before court documents started piling up, Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney Doug Lloyd and his wife, Angela Lloyd, who is an assistant prosecutor in Ingham County, were looking for a new vacation home near their existing lakefront home. Their sporadic searches over the years became more serious as the couple, according to their filings, approached retirement and their "fiscal resources were sufficient" to buy an "all season waterfront home."

They eventually found a property they liked, on the shores of Lake Charlevoix, and agreed to pay contractor Simon Zeineh to demolish an existing cabin and build a new house. Simon Zeineh’s brother is Edwar Zeineh, a Lansing area defense attorney who was longtime friends with Doug Lloyd.

The Lloyds also agreed to sell a vacation home they’d owned since 2010 in nearby East Jordan, on the South Arm of Lake Charlevoix off M-66, to Edwar Zeineh for $200,000, and the parties closed the deal in early 2022. Zeineh, in turn, agreed to let them live in the home until the new house could be finished.

But nearly a year and a half later, gone are the friendly cigars and family vacations as the sides now find themselves locked in a legal battle that grows more bitter by the filing.

Messages seeking an interview with Doug and Angela Lloyd were not returned. Their Ann Arbor-based attorney, Matthew McManus, did not return messages seeking an interview, but issued a statement.

Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd leads a meeting of the Committee for Community Awareness and Protection at the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office on Aug. 10, 2016, in downtown Lansing.

"It would be premature to substantively discuss issues yet to be addressed in court," McManus wrote in his email, "but I can say that the Lloyds have found themselves victim to a fraudulent scheme whose participants violated the Residential Builders Licensing Act, the Builders Trust Act, engaged in fraud and jointly assisted one and other to divert project funds to their own assets and not for the benefit of my clients as expected."

Bob Banner, Edwar Zeineh’s attorney in Charlevoix County, said the allegations are "100% false" and called the filings by McManus "spurious" and "frivolous." He said he planned to request a judge issue sanctions over McManus and the Lloyds naming Edwar Zeineh’s assistant as a defendant.

"If I were the Eaton County prosecutor, I would be careful about wild claims such as these," Banner said. "But I don’t know, I guess I’m learning more about him every day."

Patrick Hanes, Simon Zeineh’s attorney in his Eaton County lawsuit, declined to comment, saying the complaint speaks for itself.

Friendship leads to a contractor

The home in Boyne City on the shore of Lake Charlevoix owned by Doug and Angela Lloyd. The property is tied up in lawsuits between the Lloyds and their builder, Simon Zeineh.

The friendship between Edwar Zeineh and the Lloyds goes back years.

Their families spent time together in the Lansing area and Up North, and Edwar Zeineh and Doug Lloyd often met to smoke cigars.

In August 2019, the Lloyds bought the property in Boyne City, on the shores of Lake Charlevoix, in the shadows of Young State Park.

They planned to "either renovate the existing small cabin or demo it and build a new home intending it to become our retirement home and a legacy property for our children," Doug Lloyd wrote in an affidavit.

They started looking for contractors, but that search stalled in 2020, after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lloyds, in their Charlevoix County filings, say that Edwar Zeineh connected them with his brother Simon, vouched for his work and was involved in meetings and planning for the construction project.

The Lloyds hired Simon Zenieh, who started work in the fall of 2020. There was no written contract and instead the two sides reached a verbal agreement for materials and reasonable labor costs.

They targeted a summer 2021 completion date and Simon Zeineh began work.

Edwar Zeineh, in court filings, denied those claims, saying his brother and the Lloyds worked independent of him and he had "no financial, fiduciary, or legal relationship with the construction project."

The initial property excavation revealed that the soil wasn't compactable and significant additional money needed to be spent to correct it. And, according to his lawsuit, Simon Zeineh told the Lloyds that pandemic-induced supply chain issues would slow work.

By the fall of 2020, the Lloyds and Edwar Zeineh had started talking about what would happen with the East Jordan vacation home when construction on the Boyne City home was done.

The Lloyds, in their filings, suggest that Edwar Zeineh approached them about buying the East Jordan property.

Edwar Zeineh, however, said in his response that the Lloyds brought it up.

As Simon Zeineh claims that he warned, construction delays on the Boyne City property added up. The Lloyds began to blame him for falling behind schedule. And, Lloyd wrote in his affidavit, there were "other issues that had developed" that caused them to "become concerned, frustrated and discouraged and depressed."

But work continued throughout 2021 and into the following year.

In early 2022, after continued discussions, the Lloyds agreed to sell the East Jordan vacation home to Edwar Zeineh for $200,000, with a contingency in the sale agreement that official occupancy would transfer once the Lloyds moved into the Boyne City property.

By July 2022, the Lloyds had paid Simon Zeineh more than $675,000 for work done over the previous 22 months.

But construction wasn’t done.

A friendship ends

The fallout — in the longstanding friendship and years-long construction agreement — came in October 2022.

The Lloyds in their filings say they severed the agreement with Simon Zeineh over "substandard workmanship, construction defects" and delays. The Lloyds have not named Simon Zeineh as a defendant in their Charlevoix County pleadings. In that case, Edwar Zeineh is the only defendant, and is accused of fraud, breach of contract and misrepresentation. The Lloyds had also named Edwar Zeineh's assistant as a defendant, but a judge later granted a motion have her dismissed.

Doug Lloyd claimed in his affidavit that he and Angela believe "there is evidence of contractor fraud, invoice fraud and false pretenses with intent to defraud and more."

Banner, Edwar Zeineh's attorney, denied the allegations of fraud and told the State Journal that the Lloyds' counterclaim was a "charade" to buy them more time. He said all his client wants is the property he paid $200,000 for more than a year ago.

In a filing this month, Banner argued that the Lloyd's lawsuit should be dismissed because, among other reasons, they made "active fraudulent misrepresentations" that they could pay for the Boyne City construction when they knew they couldn't.

Soon after the Lloyds barred Simon Zeineh from the Boyne City property in October 2022, their friendship with Edwar Zeineh ended.

Exact details of who broke off communication differ, but the amicable communication ended in October 2022.

Three months later, in January, Edwar Zeineh sent an eviction notice to the Lloyds for the East Jordan property, followed by a March 3 legal filing in Charlevoix County District Court.

Not only had the Lloyds "refused" to vacate the East Jordan home, but they also "refused to pay homeowners association dues, property taxes and other expenses" associated with their continued occupancy, according to court records. The unpaid bills stood at an estimated $3,700.

A month later, the Lloyds filed their counterclaim alleging fraud.

And a month after that, Simon Zeineh filed a lawsuit in Eaton County Circuit Court — in the same courthouse where Doug Lloyd has been a prosecutor since 2008 — seeking more than $400,000.

The legal battles, playing out in courthouses 235 miles apart, show no signs of easing.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @MattMencarini.

