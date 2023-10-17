Prosecutors will present evidence against Alec Baldwin to grand jury

Oct. 17—Special prosecutors handling criminal cases tied to the 2021 fatal shooting on the Rust film set will let a grand jury decide whether there is probable cause to again charge star and producer Alec Baldwin .

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a statement Tuesday. "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."

Morrissey and Lewis intend to present the case to a grand jury within the next two months, the statement said.

Baldwin's New York-based attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said in a statement Tuesday, "It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court."

Hutchins was killed and Souza was injured by a bullet discharged from a revolver Baldwin was holding during a rehearsal at a movie ranch south of of Santa Fe.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies charged Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, with involuntary manslaughter in January, indicating her office would seek a firearm enhancement to the fourth-degree felony, which would have increased the maximum penalty of 18 months of incarceration by five years.

Carmack-Altwies dropped the enhancement, however, following a challenge by Baldwin's attorneys, who noted a law allowing the enhancement was not in effect at the time of the shooting.

Morrissey and Lewis — who took over the case after a judge ruled Carmack-Altwies couldn't serve alongside then-special prosecutor Andrea Reeb — dropped the manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, citing a need for more investigation in light of new evidence.

A source close to the investigation told news outlets at the time the new evidence centered on the revolver, which at some point had been fitted with a new hammer. That called into question previous conclusions from the FBI crime lab the gun could not have fired without the trigger being pulled.

Baldwin has said he never pulled the trigger.

The special prosecutors wrote in a June 9 court filing "charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed" if experts determined the gun did not malfunction. They anticipated making a final charging decision within 60 days.

That time frame elapsed in August. A forensic firearms examiner hired by the state has since determined the revolver could not have fired without the trigger being pulled.

Gutierrez-Reed still faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting, which by most accounts was the result of live rounds being mixed with dummy ammunition on the set.

The production's assistant director, David Halls, pleaded no contest in March to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon in an agreement with Carmack-Altwies, which called for a suspended six-month sentence, 24 hours of community service, a $500 fine, 24 hours of community service, completion of a gun safety course and cooperation with the state in the prosecution of his co-defendants.

But Morrissey and Lewis filed a motion Monday asking a judge to order Halls to submit to a pretrial interview in the case against Gutierrez-Reed.

The March 31 agreement with Halls gave the court jurisdiction over him for only six months, a time frame that expired Oct. 1, Morrissey said.

Halls had declined to cooperate when prosecutors sought a voluntary interview, according to an affidavit Morrissey filed with the court.

Tuesday's announcement reignited national interest in the Rust case, which had waned since the initial charge against Baldwin was dismissed.

NBC News reported Tuesday "there had been recent discussions of a plea deal to a petty misdemeanor that was rescinded over the weekend, according to two sources familiar with the matter."

Asked to confirm or deny the report, Lewis wrote in an email: "Under New Mexico law, plea negotiations are confidential so we are unable to comment on NBC's report."