Suspects accused of killing a Washington County grandmother appear in court

It was an emotional day in court for the family of Kristin Barfield, a Washington County woman who police said was shot to death while sitting on her boyfriend’s front porch.

“It was horrible to hear. I don’t know how I’m going to sleep tonight,” said Mishelle Dixon, Kristin’s sister. “This a mother, a sister, a grandmother … we don’t have her anymore.”

Friday morning, a judge ruled the case would be held for court, meaning the prosecution presented enough evidence for it to move forward. Three people appeared before the judge, all of whom have been charged in the case: Tyriq Moss, 15; Brandon Allen, 30; and the most recent, Juan Worthy, 17, who family members said is a cousin of Barfield’s son.

Initially, they did not believe anyone was after Barfield, but on Friday, family members told us this:

“He targeted her. He targeted her,” Dixon said. “He shows up that night, after he was so overjoyed for killing my sister ... shows up at Mike’s house to pay his respects. This is the type of evil person we’re dealing with.”

The judge heard from a man who police say was in the car during that drive-by shooting. A police officer also testified in court that the suspects’ vehicle, a light blue or gray Chrysler 300, was seen on video surveillance nearby and that the weapon recovered from a stream — a stolen gun — matched up with pictures of at least one of the suspects holding it.

We asked defense attorneys for their reaction about Friday’s ruling.

“It’s disappointing, you would think that the judge would follow the evidence and make a ruling based on the evidence,” said Frank Walker, defense attorney for Moss.

“We’ll have a formal arraignment, we’ll be getting discovery and we’ll start working on our defense,” said Bill Difenderfer, defense attorney for Allen.

For Dixon and other family members, many questions still remain, including why this happened.

“I just want to go home and cry and pray. I just want to wake up and this be a dream and my sister is here. I don’t want this,” Dixon said. “There’s no amount of justice in the world that can make me feel better.”

None of the defendants have pleaded guilty.

A future court date has not been announced.

