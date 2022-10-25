Prosecutors Pressure Trump Aides to Testify in Documents Case

33
Michael S. Schmidt, Maggie Haberman and Alan Feuer
·7 min read
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Mesa, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2022. (Rebecca Noble/The New York Times)
Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Mesa, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2022. (Rebecca Noble/The New York Times)

Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of national security documents he took with him from the White House have ratcheted up their pressure in recent weeks on key witnesses in the hopes of gaining their testimony, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The effort by the Justice Department shows how the investigation is entering a new phase as prosecutors seek to push recalcitrant witnesses to cooperate with them.

A key focus for prosecutors is Walt Nauta, a little-known figure who worked in the White House as a military valet and cook when Trump was president and later for him personally at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and residence in Florida.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Prosecutors have indicated they are skeptical of an initial account Nauta gave investigators about moving documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and are using the specter of charges against him for misleading investigators to persuade him to sit again for questioning, according to two people briefed on the matter.

At the same time, the prosecutors are trying to force a longtime aide and ally to Trump, Kash Patel, to answer questions before a grand jury about how the documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago and how Trump, his aides and his lawyers dealt with requests from the government to return them, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Patel was designated by Trump this year as one of his representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration to deal with his presidential records, particularly in relation to materials from the investigation into whether Trump’s 2016 campaign had ties to Russia.

Shortly after the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in August to reclaim the classified documents, Patel publicly proclaimed that Trump had declassified the records before leaving office. But Patel refused to answer many questions this month before a grand jury in Washington hearing evidence about Trump’s handling of the documents, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to a person briefed on the matter.

In response, prosecutors asked a top federal judge in Washington to force Patel to testify — a move fought by Patel’s lawyers, who are concerned the government wants to use Patel’s own statements to incriminate him. CNN reported Thursday that Patel had appeared before a grand jury.

The efforts to gain the testimony of Nauta and Patel demonstrate how department officials will have to make decisions in the coming weeks and months about whether to charge the witnesses, offer them cooperation agreements, grant them immunity or give up on trying to obtain their testimony, according to the people briefed on the matter.

Prosecutors loathe giving witnesses immunity, particularly in high-profile cases, because it makes it significantly more difficult to prosecute the individual who has received it, according to legal experts. Instead, prosecutors favor entering into cooperation agreements, in which the witness agrees to answer investigators’ questions in exchange for not being charged or a recommendation for a shorter prison sentence.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

In May, prosecutors issued a subpoena for all classified documents that Trump still had in his possession after returning 15 boxes of government material in January. And after investigators became convinced that the former president and his lawyers had not turned over all the material in his possession, the FBI conducted the court-authorized search of Mar-a-Lago in August, hauling away a trove of about 22,000 pages of documents.

The inquiry became bogged down one month later when a federal judge in Florida, at Trump’s request, appointed an independent arbiter, known as a special master, to review the seized material for anything that might be shielded from the investigation by attorney-client or executive privilege.

The special master’s work is proceeding on a separate track from the main investigation and has been rife with disputes. But Monday, the Justice Department and Trump’s lawyers finally laid to rest one issue, saying in a letter that they had resolved all of their disagreements concerning about 500 pages of the seized material that were potentially protected by attorney-client privilege.

Proving intent is often a challenge for prosecutors, and that hurdle has repeatedly come up in various investigations into Trump. To that end, prosecutors are particularly focused on Nauta because he could provide insight into Trump’s intentions as he parried the Justice Department’s attempts to reclaim the documents from him at the same time the materials were moved around at Mar-a-Lago.

If the boxes were moved against the Justice Department’s wishes or to conceal them from authorities, it could help prosecutors in developing the obstruction investigation.

Nauta, a native of Guam and a U.S. Navy sailor, grew close to Trump during the White House years, when he worked as a cook in the Navy mess in the White House and then as a valet in the West Wing. He was a frequent presence around Trump, bringing him the Diet Cokes he often consumes or carting things to and from the White House residence for him.

When Trump became a private citizen, Nauta joined him at Mar-a-Lago, working as something of an all-purpose aide.

Security-camera footage obtained by investigators showed Nauta moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago, raising the questions about whether they were moved at Trump’s behest to conceal them from authorities or Trump’s own lawyers, who were dealing with demands that he return the documents.

Trump’s legal team is in possession of its own copy of the surveillance footage, which covers a hallway in the basement of Mar-a-Lago, and has closely guarded who gets to see it, taking great precautions with its digital storage and distribution, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Investigators have interviewed Nauta at least twice and are skeptical that he was frank with them about his role in moving the boxes. Authorities did not show him the video footage during the interviews, according to two of the people familiar with the matter. But at one point, he gave an answer that investigators found contradictory to one he had provided earlier.

In a later interview, Nauta said he had taken boxes to Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago. One person briefed on that interview said he was clear with investigators that Trump had directed him to, while another said that he was less specific about who had told him to do so, but that the implication was that it was Trump.

One of the people familiar with the matter said that Nauta was candid with investigators each time he was interviewed but that the questions put to him changed over time. Still, the differences left investigators with the impression that he had misled them, potentially giving authorities leverage over him in discussions about his further cooperation.

At some point while Nauta was engaged with the Justice Department about the boxes, he changed lawyers, hiring two Washington criminal defense attorneys, two people familiar with the matter said.

Nauta is not the only witness whose statements the Justice Department is relying on. Officials have interviewed several people who work for Trump as they have sought information about how the boxes were handled.

Patel, who has repeatedly railed against the Russia investigation’s origins and who was the chief of staff to the acting defense secretary in the final months of the Trump White House, is a Trump loyalist who drew intense criticism from some of Trump’s top advisers. In his final weeks in office, Trump wanted to make Patel the deputy director of the CIA, an attempt that was blocked by officials such as the White House counsel, Pat Cipollone.

Earlier in 2020, former Attorney General William Barr wrote in his memoir, Trump sought to name Patel the deputy director of the FBI. Barr recounted telling the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, that appointing Patel — someone he considered unqualified — would happen “over my dead body.”

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • SC Republicans don’t want a fair voting map. That’s why independent redistricting is needed

    What about integrity? What about doing the right thing, not because it’s to your advantage, but because it’s the right thing to do? What about that kind of character, South Carolina Republican lawmakers? | Opinion

  • Justice Department Seeks To Further Question Trump Aide In Mar-a-Lago Probe

    Investigators are trying to understand how boxes came to be relocated from a storage room at the Florida estate.

  • Biden to get updated COVID-19 booster shot, promote vaccine

    President Joe Biden was scheduled to get his updated COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urge the public to get theirs to ensure a healthy holiday season. Biden was to appear at the White House with the doctors who are leading administration efforts against the spread of the coronavirus. Over 20 million people, including nearly 1 in 5 older adults, have already gotten the updated COVID-19 booster, the White House said.

  • Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward

    Kelli Ward's phone records must be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Man dies after falling off Grandfather Mountain in Avery County, deputies say

    A 53-year-old man has died after falling off Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Worries Putin’s Threats Signal Desperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s allies are increasingly concerned that desperation in the Kremlin over an unrelenting string of battlefield failures may lead Russia to escalate its war, possibly using a massive attack on a target like a dam or even a weapon of mass destruction.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Ends Ye Partnership After String of ControversiesRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns R

  • Ryan Neal credits players-only meeting for Seahawks’ defensive turnaround

    The improvement is apparent at all three levels.

  • Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

    A federal appeals court panel has upheld a ruling requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party's leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling issued over the weekend by a divided three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by state party Chair Kelli Ward that her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. Barring a successful appeal, the House committee will get records of calls Ward made and received from just before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021.

  • DeSantis dodges on whether he'd serve out full time as governor but zings Biden and Crist as 'worn-out old donkey' in the process

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 44, is the youngest governor in America and is up for reelection in November.

  • Trump told Woodward he had ‘chemistry’ with North Korea’s Kim

    Former President Trump told Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward that he had “good chemistry” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Woodward revealed in a new clip from his new audiobook. In the clip, Trump tells Woodward, “I’m the only one he deals with,” in reference to Kim. “The word chemistry. You meet somebody and…

  • KFC set to exit Russia with store sale plan

    STORY: Another big Western fast-food chain is set to exit Russia. Yum Brands says it has reached a deal to sell its KFC outlets in the country. Ownership will be transferred to local firm Smart Service, which is run by existing Russian KFC franchisees. They will be responsible for rebranding the restaurants, and retaining existing staff. The deal still needs to be approved by regulators. But once that’s done, Yum says it will have no remaining presence in Russia. Back in July it transferred ownership of its Pizza Hut stores in the country to a local company. Its latest move comes some time after one big-name rival. McDonald’s exited Russia some months ago after selling its restaurants there to a local licensee. They’ve since reopened with new branding. However, Burger King has faced a legal tussle over its efforts to leave, due to the complex nature of its contracts with franchisees.

  • Who's going to be the first team to beat the Eagles?

    The Eagles are 12-1 outright under Nick Sirianni as favorites, with the only loss coming against the Giants last November when Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions. But who will be the first team to beat them? By Reuben Frank

  • Woodward says Trump ‘dangerous’ and ‘a threat to democracy’

    Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward said on Sunday that he considers former President Trump “dangerous” and a threat to both democracy and the presidency. Woodward is promoting a forthcoming audiobook titled “The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump,” which includes the full audio of his 20 one-on-one interviews with the former…

  • DOJ Charges Chinese Intelligence Officers Over Alleged Attempt To Thwart Investigation

    The officials are being charged with obstructing a U.S. investigation into a Chinese telecom giant.

  • Anti-violence: New York to spend $28 million to help seven cities from 'ground up'

    New York unveiled Project RISE, a $28 million anti-violence program in Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers.

  • What's at stake for Governor DeSantis in Florida's gubernatorial race? Politicos weigh in.

    Experts say Governor DeSantis has to defeat Charlie Crist if he wants to run for president in 2024.

  • Man charged with murder after body found in his home during welfare check, NC cops say

    She likely had been killed days earlier, officials said.

  • Fed's Bullard, Evans, show two paths to the same policy rate

    Charles Evans and James Bullard are the U.S. Federal Reserve's longest-serving monetary policymakers, a pair of PhD economists who've been at the center of central bank debates through two acute crises and often approached the job from markedly different perspectives. Where Evans, president of the Chicago Fed, calls himself a "hopeless romantic" about the longstanding economic concept known as the Phillips Curve as a useful guide to policymaking, with its tradeoff between inflation and unemployment, Bullard, head of the St. Louis Fed, dislikes the idea, puts more weight on psychology and expectations, and has toyed with different notions about what's really behind changes in the price level. But they've come up with roughly the same spot for at least an initial stopping point if the economy performs as expected of around 4.6% that they - at least for now - feel will lower inflation, and where they'd be willing to hold policy steady barring any further inflation surprises.

  • Justice Department Defends Student Debt Relief Plan After Court Pauses Action

    The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday temporarily blocked Biden’s plan while it considers an appeal by six Republican-led states.

  • Franchitti calls for FIA clampdown, says Alonso lucky to be alive

    Four-time IndyCar champion Dario Franchitti on Monday warned that Fernando Alonso was lucky to survive a high-speed crash in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix – and called for a clampdown on dangerous driving.