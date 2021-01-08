Prosecutors’ probe of Capitol violence could include statements by Trump and Giuliani

Josh Gerstein

Federal prosecutors are vowing an aggressive investigation of all those who took part in or instigated the breach and takeover of the Capitol on Wednesday, raising the prospect that inflammatory statements President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani made to supporters shortly before the assault will be closely scrutinized for possible criminal charges.

The acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, said on Thursday that the Justice Department’s initial focus was on prosecuting those who breached security at the Capitol, ransacked offices and assaulted police officers. But he vowed that investigators would take a careful look at what led up to the shocking event and whether others not physically on site as it happened should face justice.

“We’re trying to deal with the closest alligators to the boat right now,” Sherwin told reporters. “And those are the people that obviously breached the Capitol, created violence and mayhem there and then exited, but, yes, we are looking at all actors here, OK? Not only the people that went into the building.”

“Was there a command and control? Were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated, or obviously played some ancillary role in this?” the prosecutor said. “All options are on the table. We will look at every actor and all criminal charges. Anyone that had a role, and the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged.”

Sherwin declined to discuss specific individuals, including Trump and Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, although the Justice Department official did say he’d not had or ordered any contact with the White House counsel’s office about the case.

During a rally shortly before the violence at the Capitol, Trump called on his supporters to “fight like hell” before dispatching them to march to the houses of Congress as they were considering objections to the electoral votes that declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the Nov. 3 election. At the same rally, Giuliani urged “trial by combat” on Trump’s claims that he was the genuine winner.

Sherwin said the early investigation into the assault on the Capitol had been handicapped by the fact that the U.S. Capitol Police arrested only about 14 of the hundreds of people involved and instead allowed most of those present to exit without being detained or questioned.

“I’m not going to play Monday morning quarterback and see when or why they didn’t do it,” he said, “but the scenario has made our job difficult because, look, we now have to go through a process, cell-site orders, video footage to try to identify people, charge them and try to execute their arrest. So, that has made things challenging.”

Sherwin said the FBI and others were now trying to identify and track down those suspects, including by using cellphone data, video surveillance and social media posts. On Wednesday night, the FBI issued a call to the public to submit any evidence or tips they have about who participated in the Capitol takeover.

Legal experts say charging figures like Trump or Giuliani could be difficult or even unwise because impassioned speeches at political rallies could often be seen as riling up individuals who may later break the law. The First Amendment gives broad protection to such speech, unless it can be shown that the speaker knew criminal activity was imminent or underway.

“The law of incitement deliberately makes it very hard to prove,” said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles “A lot of fiery rhetoric that moves people to political action can prompt a minority — usually a tiny minority, but still a minority — to criminal action.”

Volokh said that it was easy to see how a strong speech against abusive police conduct might lead some in the crowd to attack officers or a police station, for example, but that the law typically doesn’t permit the speaker to be charged for that.

“If you set aside this being the president, this kind of thing is very common,” he said. “I think this is not, in fact, likely to be considered incitement under existing law, and it would be a mistake to try to stretch existing law to cover it because it’s something that could be used against ordinary citizens engaged in political movements in the future.”

Volokh said another challenge prosecutors would face in charging Trump over his remarks was that, whether sincerely or not, the president did at one point urge restraint.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump told the crowd on Wednesday.

Trump’s failure was not a criminal violation but a breach of his duties as president, Volokh said. “The real problem is he’s conspicuously failed at his job,” the professor said.

Federal law enforcement is already being challenged over what many saw as a kid-gloves response to the Capitol takeover, especially when compared with the aggressive, militarized response to protests in Washington last spring.

Many critics have noted that while the largely white crowd of Trump supporters seemed to enter the Capitol building with ease and encountered police officers reluctant to make arrests or use force, the Black Lives Matter protesters were often met with police batons and tear gas.

Of course, the police did put up some resistance to Wednesday’s assault. One protester, Ashli Babbitt, 35, was shot by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer near the House chamber and later died. Her death is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department. A Capitol Police officer is also reportedly gravely ill in the wake of the onslaught Wednesday.

In the spring protests in Washington and across the country, scuffles with officers, as well as damage to police vehicles, led to hundreds of federal felony prosecutions under an anti-riot statute and other laws. While some cases were indisputably serious, others seemed less so.

In September, a woman in Portland, Ore., was charged with a federal felony of civil disorder for throwing a helmet at a city police officer. Late that month, a man in Las Vegas was hit with a federal felony charge for repeatedly kicking — but not breaking — the windows of a federal courthouse there.

In addition, those disturbances provoked an outraged reaction from Trump, who promised that the full weight of the U.S. government would come down against anyone breaking the law. He even took to social media to falsely claim that he’d issued an executive order that imposed a 10-year mandatory minimum prison sentence on anyone vandalizing a federal monument.

Sherwin acknowledged his office’s aggressive prosecution of alleged crimes related to protest activity or unrest last spring and fall, bringing 174 such cases. He said 55 criminal cases had been filed or were expected to be filed Wednesday and Thursday of this week, signaling an effort of similar or greater magnitude.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Juliet McKenna held several hours of arraignments on Thursday for dozens of suspects who were arrested Wednesday on charges that included firearm violations, unlawful entry, resisting arrest and curfew violations.

At least two defendants were presented in federal court, including one man accused of bringing a 9mm handgun onto the Capitol grounds and another who was charged with punching a Capitol Police officer in the chest and helmet during the melee on Wednesday.

Most of the defendants were from out of town and were ordered to stay away from D.C. until the court dates in June. Prosecutors did seek detention of some of those charged with firearm violations, but most defendants lacked any prior criminal records and the judge generally released them.

In September, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen issued a memo to federal prosecutors across the country saying that use of the federal sedition statute could be appropriate in some cases involving violent, anti-government protests. No such cases have been filed, but Justice Department officials told POLITICO that the directive from Rosen — who is now the acting attorney general — remained in place and could be applicable to what happened on Wednesday at the Capitol.

“All options are on the table,” Sherwin said. “All of those charges are on the table.”

Sedition cases have been rare in recent decades. In 1999, President Bill Clinton drew criticism for commuting the sentences of 16 Puerto Rican nationalists, some of whom had been convicted on seditious conspiracy charges related to bombings and attacks in the 1970s and 1980s.

The sedition statute was also employed in an indictment in 2010 against right-wing militia members in Michigan known as the Hutaree. In 2012, a judge ordered the members’ acquittal on that charge, citing insufficient evidence.

“I’m not aware of any other sedition cases that have been brought” since then, said Mike Rataj, a defense attorney in that trial.

Rataj noted that advocating the violent overthrow of the U.S. government could lead to a sedition charge, but that defendants didn’t necessarily have to go that far.

“Overthrowing the government is one way to get charged with it, but impeding the execution of the law of the United States is another way,” he said.

Rataj said the focus on the Capitol made the events of Wednesday a clear candidate for sedition charges.

“If you read it, right there in black and white, it’s exactly what happened yesterday,” he said. “What I saw yesterday falls neatly under the sedition statute. Period.”

However, Sherwin also acknowledged that the ultimate charging decisions would be made after weeks or months of investigation. That means they will fall to Biden administration appointees who will begin to flow into the Justice Department in less than two weeks. They’re likely to favor aggressive prosecution of the Capitol takeover, but will also have to assess the hundreds of federal cases still pending from the demonstrations and unrest across the country last year.

Kyle Cheney contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • Democrats hit out at 'Sedition Caucus' of Republican senators who voted to throw out election results

    A group of Republican senators who objected to the election results have been called the "Sedition Caucus" and accused by Democrats of "standing with the mob". Eight Republican senators and over 130 of the party's members of Congress voted against certifying election results even after the debate was shut down by rioters. The Senate contingent led by Texas senator Ted Cruz, and Missouri senator Josh Hawley, faced demands from Democrats to resign or be expelled from the Senate. Mr Cruz and the others condemned the violence but still objected to the certification of the results. They argued that large numbers of voters, including many Democrats, did not have faith in the results, and therefore a commission should be established to audit them. Initially, more than a dozen Republican senators had objected, but some withdrew their protest after the siege of the Capitol. Those included Oklahoma senator James Lankford, who was speaking on the Senate floor when it was shut down. On his return hours later a stunned-looking Mr Lankford said: "I was literally interrupted mid-sentence speaking here...peaceful people in my state want their questions [about the election result] answered, but they don't want this, what happened today. We must set a peaceful example." An editorial by the Kansa City Star newspaper in Missouri said Mr Hawley had "blood on his hands".

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Capitol Police chief resigns following criticism for response to pro-Trump mob Pence reportedly expected to attend the inauguration as Trump potentially leaves for Mar-a-Lago

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Surrounded by a shrinking circle of aides, a brooding Trump lays into Pence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump has increasingly isolated himself in the White House, relying on a small group of diehard loyalists and lashing out at those who dare to cross him, including Vice President Mike Pence, said four sources familiar with the matter. Some longtime advisers are steering clear of talking to Trump after he fired up hundreds of supporters who swarmed the U.S. Capitol in what even fellow Republicans called a deep stain on Trump's legacy. The unprecedented breach of the Capitol building on Wednesday forced Pence and members of Congress to be evacuated just as they had convened to certify the 2020 election victory of President-elect Joe Biden over Trump.

  • Capitol riots: Officer ‘on life-support’ after violence in DC

    More than 50 officers were injured in the riots, with one being beaten and tased by the mob

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • Former Capitol police chief shares thoughts on why officers appeared to let rioters in

    "Sometimes when you don't have enough personnel, you can't stand and fight a large crowd like that," Gainer said.

  • Why a Democratic Senate majority 'likely moots' Supreme Court ObamaCare challenge

    Democrats could be poised to take control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs — meaning a key challenge to ObamaCare may be moot, one expert notes. Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate runoffs, while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue. The latter race hasn't been called, but should Ossoff win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. And The New York Times health policy reporter Sarah Kliff observed Wednesday that "a Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to ObamaCare that we're waiting on a verdict on."> One big health care outcome from last night: A Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to Obamacare that we're waiting on a verdict on.> > — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) January 6, 2021After all, Kliff wrote that "there are some really simple policies Congress could pass that would nullify the lawsuit," pointing to a 2018 article from The Atlantic outlining numerous ways Congress can "intervene" to save the Affordable Care Act from legal challenges. The Trump administration and 18 red states have argued that Congress "rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance" in 2017, The New York Times writes. "First, Congress could make the mandate constitutional again by raising the penalty for not having insurance from zero dollars, where Congress set it in 2017, to one dollar," law professors Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus wrote in The Atlantic in 2018. "Second, Congress could declare the individual mandate severable from all other parts of the ACA. Third, it could repeal the mandate — something that might once have wrecked the ACA but that now would have little or no effect on the rest of the regulatory framework."Following oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared likely to rule that "even if part of the law is no longer valid, the rest of it can be left intact," NBC News reported. A decision is expected by the spring.More stories from theweek.com After certified electoral loss, Trump issues statement pledging an 'orderly transition on Jan. 20' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory House nearly devolves into a brawl during the objection to Pennsylvania electors

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump says transition will be orderly, after violent mob breaches Capitol

    President Trump said there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

  • 'Great damage': Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Republican colleague rebuked him on the Senate floor. “Supporting Josh Hawley ... was the worst decision I’ve ever made in my life," former Missouri Sen. John Danforth told The Associated Press on Thursday. Aside from President Donald Trump, who roiled up supporters just before they stormed the Capitol, no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday's unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.