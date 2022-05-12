Prosecutors Pursue Inquiry Into Trump's Handling of Classified Material

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
After his term ended, former President Donald Trump took 15 boxes from the White House to his home at Mar-a-Lago. They were later returned, but some items in them were found to be classified.&#xa0;(Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times)
After his term ended, former President Donald Trump took 15 boxes from the White House to his home at Mar-a-Lago. They were later returned, but some items in them were found to be classified. (Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times)

Federal prosecutors have begun a grand jury investigation into whether classified White House documents that ended up at former President Donald Trump’s Florida home were mishandled, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The intensifying inquiry suggests that the Justice Department is examining the role of Trump and other officials in his White House in their handling of sensitive materials during the final stages of his administration.

In recent days, the Justice Department has taken a series of steps showing that its investigation has progressed beyond the preliminary stages. Prosecutors issued a subpoena to the National Archives and Records Administration to obtain the boxes of classified documents, according to the two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Authorities have also made interview requests to people who worked in the White House in the final days of Trump’s presidency, according to one of the people.

The investigation is focused on the discovery by the National Archives in January that at the end of Trump’s term he had taken to his home at the Mar-a-Lago resort 15 boxes from the White House that contained government documents, mementos, gifts and letters.

After the boxes were returned to the National Archives, its archivists found documents containing “items marked as classified national security information,” the agency told Congress in February. In April, it was reported that federal authorities were in the preliminary stages of investigating the handling of the classified documents.

The subpoena that was sent to the National Archives in recent days for the classified documents is one of a series of requests that the Justice Department has made to the agency for records from the Trump administration in recent months, according to the two people.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment. The public affairs office at the National Archives did not return an email message seeking comment. Representatives of Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

Charges are rarely brought in investigations into the handling of classified documents. But the Justice Department typically conducts them to determine whether any highly sensitive information may have been exposed so the intelligence community can take measures to protect sources and methods.

The documents in question are believed to have been kept in the residence of the White House before they were boxed up and sent to Mar-a-Lago. The investigation is focused on how the documents made their way to the residence, who boxed them up, whether anyone knew that classified materials were being improperly taken out of the White House and how they were ultimately stored in Mar-a-Lago, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

An investigation in 2016 into Hillary Clinton over a similar issue involving her personal email account ended without her being charged. And in the case of Trump, legal experts said, presidents have the ability while in office to essentially declassify whatever information they want, further complicating any possible prosecution.

The classified documents in question are considered presidential records under federal law. Because of that distinction, Trump’s lawyers were notified of the Justice Department’s request, giving them the opportunity to block their release by going to court to quash the subpoena. It is unclear if the lawyers have responded.

Last year, Trump’s lawyer unsuccessfully went to court to stop the National Archives from handing over a range of presidential records to the special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol.

The question of how Trump has handled sensitive material and documents he received as president loomed throughout his time in the White House, and beyond it. He was known to rip up pieces of official paper that he was handed, forcing officials to tape them back together because it is illegal to destroy presidential records. And an upcoming book by a New York Times reporter reveals that residence staff would find clumps of torn-up paper clogging a toilet, and believed he had thrown them in. They did not know the subjects or contents of the documents.

The investigation of the classified documents adds to an array of legal problems Trump still faces 15 months after he left office. A local prosecutor in Atlanta is investigating whether he and his allies illegally interfered with Georgia’s 2020 election results, and the New York state attorney general is investigating the finances of Trump’s company.

Despite Trump’s role in helping incite the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and his other efforts to disrupt the counting and certification of the election, there has been no indication to date that the Justice Department has begun examining any criminal culpability he might have in those matters.

But the prosecutors’ moves in the documents case show that the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland is at least willing to examine a matter that may ultimately touch directly on the president’s conduct.

Democrats, anti-Trump Republicans and even President Joe Biden have been frustrated with Garland over his apparent reticence to investigate Trump for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Now, the decision to move forward with an investigation into the classified documents could draw the department even deeper into the country’s political tensions. Such investigations typically take at least a year, putting Garland on a path of potentially having to conclude it at the same time Trump is running for president again.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump made attacking Clinton for her handling of classified information a central part of his rallies and remarks to the media, helping to undermine her credibility with voters.

The Justice Department and FBI had opened an investigation into whether she had mishandled classified information when she relied on a personal email account as secretary of state shortly after she began running for president in 2015.

That investigation, which ended with the FBI director at the time, James Comey, holding a news conference shortly before both parties held their nominating conventions in the summer of 2016, found that Clinton had highly classified information in her emails, but no charges were brought against her or anyone else.

For prosecutors to prove a felony in the mishandling of classified materials, authorities would likely need evidence showing that the person in question knowingly and intentionally broke the law. In this case that would mean proving that the person had been told that taking the information outside of secure channels would violate the law.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meatpackers convinced Trump officials to keep plants running during COVID crisis -U.S. House report

    Top U.S. meatpacking companies drafted the executive order issued by President Donald Trump in 2020 to keep meat plants running and convinced his administration to encourage workers to stay on the job at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report https://coronavirus.house.gov/sites/democrats.coronavirus.house.gov/files/2022.5.12%20-%20SSCC%20report%20on%20Meatpacking%20FINAL.pdf released on Thursday by a U.S. House panel. The report by the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis details the meat industry’s influence on Trump's White House as it tried to keep production rolling even as employees fell ill.

  • House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 5 House Republicans, including McCarthy

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol subpoenaed five of their own colleagues Thursday as they try to uncover what sparked the riot.

  • Protests at justices’ homes: Fair game or too far?

    Critics say abortion rights protesters are endangering the Supreme Court's political independence, but supporters say the justices should face the public that's affected by their decisions.

  • A federal grand jury is investigating Trump's handling of classified documents, report says

    The grand jury has subpoenaed the National Archives for boxes Trump took back to Florida after leaving office, The New York Times reports.

  • A Leaky Supreme Court Starts to Resemble the Other Branches

    WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court used to be a magisterial temple of silence, capable of guarding its secrets until it was ready to disclose them. It leaked less than intelligence agencies, old hands in Washington would say, in a tone of awe and envy. Members of the court, too, took pride in running a very tight ship. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Those who know don’t talk,” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg used to say. “And those who talk don’t know.” Now, as the court app

  • Mortgage rates rise again with 6% 'a possibility'

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.3%, up from 5.27% last week, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague says

    Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines. The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico, when a car in which she was riding attempted to avoid the power lines on the roadway and was struck by a semi.

  • Beyond immigration: ICE's massive surveillance system has info on most Americans, report says

    Immigration officials have weaved a vast surveillance system with personal information on most people living in the United States, researchers found.

  • Home affordability worsens - but not everywhere, report finds

    Home buyers have been feeling the pinch of rising prices for more than a year, but now higher mortgage rates are further cutting into affordability. The first-quarter "2022 U.S. Home Affordability Report" from Attom, a property data-analytics firm, showed that the portion of wages required to buy a home grew at the fastest pace in more than 15 years between the first quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The median-priced home was less affordable than historical averages in 79% of count

  • Republican governor candidate Tim Michels calls for mass firings at state elections commission, repeal of election guidance to clerks

    Michels called for all senior staff and appointed commissioners at the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be fired and election guidance repealed.

  • Justice watchdog staffer resigned amid leak probe over Trump family separation report

    DOJ Inspector General ordered investigation into who disclosed report about border policy.

  • 'Irreplaceable' fossils dating as far back as 251M years ago stolen from national park in Utah, officials say

    Officials are offering a reward after rare fossils dating as far back as 251 million years ago were stolen from Capitol Reef National Park in Utah.

  • Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached

    More than 90% of Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed this year was bleached in the fourth such mass event in seven years in the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem, Australian government scientists said. Bleaching is caused by global warming, but this is the reef's first bleaching event during a La Niña weather pattern, which is associated with cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority said in its annual report released late Tuesday that found 91% of the areas surveyed were affected. Bleaching in 2016, 2017 and 2020 damaged two-thirds of the coral in the famed reef off Australia's eastern coast.

  • Working in retirement often is more a dream than reality

    Seven in 10 workers expect to work for pay as a source of their retirement income, and 1 in 5 are counting on it as a major source, according to one poll.

  • January 6 committee subpoenas 5 GOP lawmakers, including McCarthy

    The House committee investigating the Capitol attack demanded testimony from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other lawmakers.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

    It’s likely to be the quickest NATO enlargement ever and one that would redraw Europe’s security map. Finnish leaders announced Thursday their belief that Finland should join the world’s biggest military organization because of Russia's war in Ukraine. Sweden could soon follow suit.

  • Biden Drags His Feet on Student Loan Plan as Allies Urge Bold Action

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is agonizing over ordering a sweeping cancellation of student loan debt, despite pressure from Democrats -- including Vice President Kamala Harris -- eager for a political win before midterm elections, according to several people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine

  • Bullish James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) insiders filled their treasuries with US$2.5m worth of stock over last year

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of James River Group Holdings, Ltd...

  • U.S. gun deaths surged 35% in 2020, higher for Black people - CDC

    The rate of U.S. gun deaths surged 35% in 2020 to the highest point since 1994, with especially deadly levels for young Black men, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report published on Tuesday. African Americans as a whole were at least four times more likely to be killed by a gun than the overall population, and 12 times more likely than a white person, the data showed. Among African Americans, the rate was 26.6 deaths per 100,000, a 39.5% increase over 2019.

  • Ukraine War’s Economic Toll Is Testing the West’s Unity Against Russia

    LONDON — The West united against Russia’s war on Ukraine more swiftly and solidly than almost anyone expected. But as the war settles into a prolonged conflict, one that could rumble on for months or even years, it is testing the resolve of Western countries, with European and U.S. officials questioning whether the rising economic toll will erode their solidarity over time. So far, the fissures are only fragmentary: Hungary’s refusal to sign on to an embargo of Russian oil, thwarting the Europea