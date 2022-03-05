Prosecutors push to charge in adult court a teenager accused of sexually assaulting an 87-year-old at the Waukesha Public Library

Jim Riccioli, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
WAUKESHA - A 14-year-old Waukesha boy accused of sexual assaulting an 87-year-old Waukesha woman last fall may face charges in adult court.

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office, which on Dec. 2 filed a motion for waiver out of juvenile jurisdiction, is expected to argue at a March 9 that the severity of the crime, coupled with a victim that is considered exceptionally vulnerable, warrant the case being moved to adult court. The boy's defense attorney has opposed such a waiver.

Prosecutors will present their argument for a juvenile court jurisdiction waiver in Waukesha County's juvenile court division, where the youth faces four felony counts: first-degree sexual assault-use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with the use of force, kidnapping and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

All charges are listed in a juvenile delinquency petition, which differs from a criminal complaint in terms of public accessibility and the type of punishment that can executed.

According to the allegations initially reported by Waukesha police, the boy confronted the 87-year-old woman as she was returning books outside the Waukesha Public Library about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30. The woman told police the boy held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her while he commandeered her vehicle with her in the passenger seat.

According to the juvenile petition:

At one point, the boy tried to sexually assault the woman, she told police. He later demanded whatever money she had on her and a credit card, then allowed her to get out of the car and drove off.

She walked to Les Paul Middle School and reported the incident to the school's resource officer.

Police found the vehicle at Mindiola Park, where police saw the suspect at the wheel of the woman's 2009 Ford Escape. After spotting police, the boy made a sudden U-turn and drove through the parking lot and stopped. The boy fled on foot, with police chasing him along Douglass and Roberta avenues. He was caught and arrested shortly thereafter.

The boy claimed he initially approached the woman's vehicle at the library's drive-through book drop-off to help her put her books into the collection box, but became "enraged." No reason for his anger was included in the petition.

He admitted to taking her credit card, cellphone and SUV, but denied he tried to sexually assault her.

Criminal records tied to juvenile court cases are not generally available to media. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained special permission under a state statute allowing a judge to grant access to the records under certain conditions. Among them, media outlets must promise not to divulge the name of the youth accused of the crime.

The redacted documents kept witnesses' names under seal and also did not list the date of birth of the defendant. The ages of both the boy and the woman as listed come from initial police reports.

The decision whether to waive the boy into adult court will rest in the hands of Judge Maria Lazar following the March 9 hearing.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Teen accused of Waukesha library assault could be charged as adult

